(VIDEO) A space probe shows its latest images of Earth spinning “like a marble”

The European Space Agency (ESA) has released stunning images of Earth, captured by the BepiColombo mission on its journey to Mercury.

The video, published on ESA’s YouTube channel, is a compilation of some 200 images taken between April 9 and 11 by cameras aboard the space probe. In the material, the Earth initially appears “like a marble” spinning, and when BepiColombo reaches its closest point to our planet, less than 13,000 kilometers from the Earth’s surface, you can see the outline of East Africa, the Arabian peninsula and India.

Finally, when the probe moves away from our planet, the Moon also appears in the images “like a small speck of light,” the video description points out.

BepiColombo is a joint mission of ESA and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), which was launched in 2018. It is scheduled to reach Mercury in late 2025, and that the following year the two orbiters it carries on board will begin to collect data from that planet, which “contains important clues to the formation and evolution of the entire solar system.”