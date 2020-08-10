[VIDEO] AlphaDogfight Trial 2020 Features Matchup Between Airforce Pilot and AI-Controlled F-16 Fighter Jets

An Airforce pilot will battle against AI-controlled virtual fighters in an aerial combat simulation called DARPA’s final AlphaDogfight Trial, This is he first time the show will be online because of the ongoing pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.

According to Engadget’s latest report, DARPA’s third and final AlphaDogfight Trial is scheduled to take place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 20, but, it will no longer hold an in-person event because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We weren’t able to host the finals at AFWERX in Las Vegas as we’d originally planned with fighter pilots from the Air Force Weapons School at nearby Nellis Air Force Base,” said the program manager in DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office, Col. Dan “Animal” Javorsek via Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

“We are still excited to see how the AI algorithms perform against each other as well as a Weapons School-trained human,” he added.

In 2019, advanced AI algorithms capable of performing simulated within-visual-range air combat maneuvering called “dogfight,” was demonstrated by the selected eight teams, which competed in the trials.

According to DARPA’s latest report, AlphaDogfight Trials was launched by the Department of Defense agency to widen the agency’s AI developers’ base, which is under the Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program. ACE is looking to build human pilots’ trust in artificial intelligence by automating air-to-air combat so they can work together in real air combats in the future.

The second AlphaDogfight trial of DARPA took place in January 2019, which showed that the previous participants greatly helped in improving the AI adversaries developed by the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. The new trial will be a three-day event, which will be streamed live via a ZoomGov webinar featuring multiple “channels.”

The video stream will be coming from Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) located in Laurel, Maryland. DARPA explained that each day of the AlphaDogFight Trial 2020 would have a different focus. Here are the scopes of each day you should know.

DAY 1: Eight teams of professional pilots will be a feature, which will be flying their algorithms to fight five APL-developed adversaries AI algorithms.

DAY 2: Each team will fly against each other in a round-robin competition.

DAY 3: The AlphaDogfight Trials Championship will have the top four teams compete in a single competition. The winner will have to fight against an F-16 pilot to test the AI’s abilities against a human professional pilot.

Aurora Flight Sciences, Georgia Tech Research Institute, EpiSys Science, Lockheed Martin, Heron Systems, PhysicsAI, SoarTech, and Perspecta Labs will complete the eight teams. The viewers who want to watch the event will have to register beforehand, which will be until Aug. 17.

