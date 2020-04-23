Video game spending hits record in March

Spending on video games reached a record high in March, at $ 10 billion, thanks to the confinement of a large part of the population, according to data released Thursday by the cabinet Superdata.

Revenues from major console games jumped to 1.5 billion from 883 million in February, and revenues from major computer games increased 56% to $ 567 million.

These game categories are particularly popular in Europe and the United States, where containment measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus have forced residents to stay at home.

“People turn to video games, which keep them safe during the COVID-19 crisis, and use online multiplayer games to stay in touch with each other,” SuperData said in a note. blog.

Overall, video game sales rose 11% year-on-year in March, according to Superdata.

Five million copies of Animal Crossing: New Horizons were sold in March, allowing Nintendo to set a new console game sales record in one month.

The closure of physical stores prompted gamers to turn to online shopping: spending on mobile games increased 15% to $ 5.7 billion.

Pokemon Go is doing well, and sees its revenues increase by 18% to 111 million dollars, after the manufacturer Niantic has changed the settings to make it easier to play without needing to go out.