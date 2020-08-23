[VIRAL] One-Punch Man Live-Action Fan Film Is On Another Level

One-Punch Man is currently one of the most popular animes. The story focuses on Saitama, a bald guy who trained every day to achieve limitless power. Saitama was an ordinary guy who aspires to be a hero. His daily exercise consists of 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and a 10-kilometer run (6.2 miles).

He acquired superpowers, such as super-strength, that allowed him to finish off monsters with just a single punch or attack, dubbing him One-Punch Man. The anime became popular because of its cool action scenes and unique humor.

Some of the fans made even created their own live-versions of the series. RE:Anime, a YouTube channel took created live-action renditions of other anime, taking them too seriously. Their short films attracted a lot of viewers.

Nik Shaw, a producer, director, and cinematographer who created the channel a few months ago, also made a live version of Avatar: The Last Air Bender, which is about the final fight of Zuko and Azula. It amassed almost 3 million views. On Aug. 21, the channel released a new live-action film, and this time it will be based around Saitama and Genos’ epic fight.

RE: Anime took their game to another level after creating a live-action version of Saitama and Genos’ epic battle. RE: Anime was created because of Nik’s passion for the Anime’s culture and characters.

It also wants to change the way major studios misinterpret important anime characters and values in their live-action versions. Nik explained the studios must produce authentic real-life versions of Anime for better output.

The short film focuses on the first real fight of Saitama and Genos, his cyborg apprentice. Nik was able to produce a film exact action scenes and dialogues of the episode.

The actors were also able to effectively portray the characters’ physical presence, such as Saitama’s “bored-with-it-all” attitude and Genos’ overdeveloped sense of honor. The video’s special-effects also showed a remarkable job presenting the visuals, comparable to the original anime version.

