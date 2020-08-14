[VIRAL] Singapore Launches ‘Fried Chicken Drone Delivery’; How to Order One?

If you are a fan of eating fried chicken and love ordering them through delivery, here’s good news for you. Did you know that you can have them delivered straight to your home through drones? Well, technically, not straight to your home. But it can still travel towards you through flying in the air. Here is Singapore trying this technology now.





How do you like your fried chicken? Flying? If yes, Singapore has a solution for you.

Through the famous Berlin-based food delivery app called Foodpanda and Singapore’s ST Engineering’s drone network system, the delivery company collaborates with the drone firm to deliver the popular fried chicken dish from the Marina South Pier called ayam penyet.

On Thursday, Aug. 13, Foodpanda has successfully trialed its very first pandaFly drone-delivery. Using a large drone, the company rolled out its promo by starting on delivering five packets of ayam penyet and a “smashed” fried chicken dish.

The travel reached 3 kilometers from the Marina South Pier to a PACC Offshore Services Holdings and took about 10 minutes to reach the location.

The drone is not made to deliver straight to the home of the customer. Foodpanda insists on keeping its drivers on delivering the meals. However, it will guarantee less waiting time.

“Much more than a novelty, drone deliveries will help us deliver over longer distances faster while keeping costs low, so that we can continue to satisfy our customers more instantaneously,” said Luc Andreani, managing director of Foodpanda Singapore.

Aside from keeping the food hot through faster delivery time, the Foodpanda drone ensures that customers will have more options to deliver their meals.

How much does it cost and where can you deliver?

As reported via CNA, the panda-fly drone delivery is not available in other countries or all areas in Singapore. However, Foodpanda’s Andreani wished that this technology could be a start for other experiments of wider delivery reach on their customers.

“As with any big disruptive innovation, in the very early days, it’s more like an investment for us, with the objective of also making it economically viable in the future,” said Mr. Andreani.

Mr. Teong Soo Soon, ST Engineering’s UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) business vice president, believes that drone delivery will soon be a new norm on delivering goods.

As he pointed out, drones can quickly pass through traffic lights, which is speedier than any delivery process in the past.

“I think it’s a realistic expectation of what might come in the next few years,” he said.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Jamie Pancho

ALSO READ: Big Coronavirus Puzzle: Is It Still Safe to Use Food Delivery Services? How Are They Managing To Deliver?