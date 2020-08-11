[VIRAL] TikTok Video Shows Malinois Dog Flies 20 Feet to Catch a Ring, Owner Promises to Buy a Cushion

Thousands of dogs show various tricks and stunts in social media. Different breeds have their characteristics. And in this TikTok video, a malinois dog performs an amazing stunt that can pass for a spectacle show.

Miley Cyrus’ song Wrecking Ball set on the background, the huge brown and black dog run and jump on its owner back as it walks up on a tree before doing a reversed jump to reach a ring tied up the tree. Then, slowly, the dog is lowered until it reached the ground.

TikTok user @malinoisdog shared the 14-second video with his more than 224,000 followers on Tuesday, August 10. With a caption: “Like watching the plot, still like watching me fly #dog #fly #fyp,” the video has shocked and rocked the social media as it already has at least 6.2 million views, 301,000 likes, and over 3,600 comments after just a day after it was uploaded.

One TikTok user said that the “pup obviously loves this trick.” She also said it was done too well which shows how it loves what it does.

An obvious fan said the dog is his favorite athlete, adding that the tandem is amazing! “I love that I’m not afraid to watch bc you have caught him sooo many times when needed.”

However, aside from praises and wows, the commenters also shared concerns over the dog’s health as there was no cushion on its landing area. They are worried that the dog might break its legs and limbs after the fall.

User7728551139392 exclaimed: “Like 20ft. He needs a mattress to land on too” while another user said, “Your dog could really hurt himself at the end.”

Meanwhile, the owner thanked everyone for their good messages and concerns for the dog. He also vowed to buy a new cushion for his dog to prevent him from getting any injuries.

According to Hills Pet, a Belgian Malinois is an elegant, medium-sized, strong, and rugged dog. However, it is accustomed to living outdoors and has a wide range of aggressiveness and temperament. Its enthusiastic and quick-moving characteristics are perfect for the stunts the tandem shows in their TikTok videos.

The dog featured on the video is named Jojo, which is a malinois-breed dog and just about one year old. He impressed the audience in its more than 50 videos published on TikTok. The contents of these videos range from different simple stunts to a range of short stints played by Jojo, his owner, and some extras.

The latest video shows Jojo carrying a shovel, which he gave to his owner, who appears to be fixing the backyard. However, some trash fell of the guy who was next seen lying unconscious on the ground. Jojo tried to wake him up, but he was not responding. So, he ran outside to look for help.

He saw a guy with a shopping bag and snatched the package from him. Jojo ran back inside and enticed the stranger to follow him where his motionless owner is.

The video already has over 20,000 views within 12 hours since posting and TikTok users and amazed at how Jojo has quickly thought of seeking help for his owner. Some of the comments say how clever the dog is and that they love Jojo!

It is quite envious seeing Jojo’s concern and love for his owner. Indeed, he is a man’s best friend.

