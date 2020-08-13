Virgin Media is down leaving frustrated customers unable to access internet

It’s one of the most popular internet providers in the UK, but it seems that Virgin Media is experiencing issues this morning.

According to Down Detector, the problems started at around 10:18 BST, and are affecting customers across the country.

While the reason for the the outage remains unclear, of those who reported issues, 76% said they were having problems with cable internet, 17% had issues with mobile internet, and 6% were struggling with their TV.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We are investigating an issue which caused some our customers to experience an intermittent problem of around 5-10 minutes with their broadband service and we apologise for the inconvenience caused.

“The issue did not affect all customers and was not caused by a lack of capacity or a surge in demand – while services are currently stable we’re still looking into the root cause.”

Several frustrated customers have taken to Twitter to discuss the problems.

One user said: “Virgin media making working from home near impossible.”

Another added: “Virgin Media your internet is shocking, going down every week which makes working from home so difficult.”

And one joked: “We had some rain this morning, so of course Virgin Media has gone down in Maidenhead.”

This isn’t the first time that Virgin Media has experienced internet issues in recent weeks.

At the end of last month the service crashed for people in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool and Glasgow.