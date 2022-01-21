Virtual reality: A technology developed by a UK firm allows job candidates to practice for virtual interviews.

Virtual reality: A technology developed by a UK company allows job seekers to practice for interviews via virtual reality.

Many grown adults break out in a sweat just thinking about a job interview.

What if you could first practice your technique in virtual reality?

Students in the United Kingdom are doing just that, using technology created by a British company to prepare for university and job interviews.

A virtual reality company called Bodyswaps has created artificial intelligence software to evaluate how students perform in mock interviews.

Virtual reality headsets are worn by students as they participate in virtual interviews in which digital avatars ask them a series of questions.

They can spin the perspective around after the interview is finished to see their posture and hand movements in the form of their own personal avatar, as well as listen to their responses.

The technology provides feedback on a variety of factors, including speaking speed, the use of filler words (such as how many times they said “err” and “umm”), and eye contact quality.

Hand gestures are evaluated, as well as whether the interviewee’s body language was “closed and defensive” or “open and welcoming.”

The software also evaluates whether the language used was “aggressive,” “accusatory,” “personable,” or “considerate,” according to “context-specific linguistic semantics.”

To keep candidates on their toes, the technology can ask nearly six billion different question combinations, ranging from the straightforward (“what can you offer us that no one else can?”) to the bizarre (“what is your least favorite thing about humanity?”).

According to teachers, the experience allows students to improve their social skills in a “safe space” free of peer judgment.

“A big part of our approach is developing professional behaviors in our students, especially communication and active listening,” said Jamie Waller, assistant principal at the London Screen Academy, a state-funded sixth form academy in Islington, London that trains young people for the film and television industry.

“Virtual reality alleviates the pressure that a student feels when performing in front of a coach or a group of students.”

Bodyswaps found that young people were only able to maintain eye contact for just under 30% of their interview in a recent study of over 1,000 16 to 18-year-olds.

