Vivo V19 is official with dual hole-punch display, 48MP quad rear cameras

A “Pro” variant of the phone with beefier specs is expected to break cover in the near future.

Source: Vivo

What you need to know Vivo today launched the global variant of its V19 mid-range smartphone.

The phone comes with a Snapdragon 712 chipset, 32MP dual selfie cameras, and 48MP quad rear cameras.

It is expected to go on sale in several markets, including India, in the coming weeks.

Vivo today unveiled its first smartphone with a dual hole-punch display, called the V19. The phone was originally slated to debut in India on March 26, but the company decided to cancel the event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The new Vivo V19 sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout housing a 32MP main selfie camera and an 8MP “super wide-angle” camera. It is powered by a Snapdragon 712 processor, which has been coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Source: Vivo