Vodafone is phasing out 3G phone networks in order to concentrate on 4G and 5G internet.

To focus on 4G and 5G internet, Vodafone is KILLING 3G phone networks.

VODAFONE has announced that its 3G network will be phased out next year to make room for faster mobile internet services.

The company’s decision to phase out its older and slower 3G network in favor of 4G and 5G technology will result in more reliable online connectivity across the country.

3G coverage will be phased out over time, with stronger 4G and 5G services taking its place.

The move is part of a plan by the multinational telecommunications company to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2027, with the more modern 5G network being more than 10 times as energy efficient as old 3G equipment.

Vodafone is launching a customer communication campaign today.

Also, to ensure that customers can stay connected during the transition next year, we will continue to share information, advice, and guidance with them.

“We’re building the UK’s most reliable mobile network, focusing on the technologies that best connect our customers while having the least impact on the environment,” said Vodafone CEO Ahmed Essam.

“We’ll be focusing on providing customers with a faster and more reliable mobile experience – while also reducing our environmental impact by removing a layer of our network that uses inefficient equipment.”

“We’ll begin informing customers about this today – our goal is for everyone to stay connected, and we’ll do everything we can to make that happen.”

Vodafone’s 3G service was launched 17 years ago, and the wireless technology has been used to make nearly 500 billion minutes of calls.

It’s the equivalent of 951,293 years on the calendar.

By 2016, 3G had accounted for more than 30% of all data shared across the company’s network, but that figure has since dropped to less than 4%.

Vodafone has teamed up with the Good Things Foundation, a charity dedicated to making technology more accessible, to ensure that vulnerable customers are prepared for the transition to 4G and 5G networks by 2023.

“With the move away from 3G, people risk being disconnected, locked out, and left behind,” said Helen Milner OBE, Group Chief Executive at Good Things Foundation.

That’s why we’re thrilled to be collaborating with Vodafone to ensure that as many people as possible have access to the vital digital services they require.

“The pandemic demonstrated the value of technology that allows people to stay connected.

Healthcare, education, and the economy all rely on people in the United Kingdom having a stable internet connection.

“Every Vodafone customer’s transition to 4G and 5G is critical to ensuring everyone has the digital access they require.”

Vodafone is working to make the transition to 4G and 5G as painless as possible.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.