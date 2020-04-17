Void Bastards Has A Release Date On Switch And PS4

Void Bastards, 2019’s excellent first-person roguelike shooter, will come to Switch and PS4 soon. The game is due to release for those systems on May 7, publisher Humble has announced.

The game will arrive alongside the Bang Tydy DLC, which will cost $5.

The game originally released on Xbox One and PC on May 28, 2019, so it’s taken just under a year to make its way to PS4 and Switch.

Void Bastards fans will also be able to pick up the soundtrack on vinyl, and if you’re excited for the Switch release, the official Void Bastards Twitter account has also released QR codes for themed clothing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Void Bastards received an 8/10 in GameSpot’s review. “It’s wildly entertaining to go from ship to ship and eradicate enemies with constantly shifting strategies, and equally engaging to use your scavenging gains to make yourself feel increasingly powerful,” wrote reviewer Alessandro Barbosa. “It’s a satisfyingly stylish shooter that manages to play as well as, if not better than, it looks.”