Volkswagen sales fall 23% through March, with Seat slipping 14%

The German automobile group Volkswagen has reduced sales by 23% in the first quarter, to 2,006,000 units, due to the fall in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Volkswagen reported this Friday that in March the drop in deliveries was 37.6% (623,000 units), due to the collapse in Western Europe (44.6%) and North America (42%).

The biggest drop in sales in the first three months of the year occurred in China (35.1%, up to 613,900 units), followed by Western Europe (20.2%, up to 770,300 units) and North America (12.9% , up to 188,600 units).

Volkswagen and other brands in the group had to discontinue production and sales at dealerships, first in China and later in the rest of the world, to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the absence of components.

The drop in sales of the VW group in the first quarter has been more moderate in South America (3.4%, to 127,000 units).

The group’s main brand, VW, reduced sales in the first three months of the year to 1,091,500 (-25.1%), Audi to 353,000 units (-21.1%), Skoda to 232,900 units (-24, 3%), Seat up to 130,300 units (-14%), Porsche up to 53,100 units (-4.6%).

The Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles division also reduced deliveries to 94,900 units (-24.4%), MAN truck manufacturer to 27,800 units (-17.2%), Scania to 18,200 units (-22.9%). .