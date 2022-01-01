In 2022, virtual reality glasses and a smart mirror will be popular, among other technological advancements.

VR glasses and a smart mirror, among other tech gadgets, will be popular in 2022.

With the New Year comes a slew of new gadgets, and you’ll want to get your hands on them.

From cutting-edge work tablets to impressive home robots, we’ve got the inside scoop on 2022’s hottest tech.

Check out our top five tech gadgets below.

The new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 2-in-1 laptop (starting at $999) is billed as the “most powerful Pro” yet.

The laptop-tablet combination was designed with the modern workplace in mind, according to Microsoft, and includes a powerful 11th-Gen Intel Core processor, a kickstand that can be adjusted to any angle, and a generous 16-hour battery life.

The Surface Slim Pen 2 storage is included with the tablet, which starts at just 1.96 pounds.

You can also connect it to your X-Box and draw directly on the screen, which is a cool feature.

Although Amazon’s Astro household robot (starting at (dollar)999) was released a few months ago, the buzz surrounding it has not subsided.

The robot, which comes with Alexa, everyone’s favorite AI assistant, was designed to keep an eye on your house while you’re away.

Astro uses “intelligent motion” to navigate your home and go where you tell it to go.

When you’re not at home, your handy home robot will send you notifications if it detects an unfamiliar person or certain sounds.

Another advantage is that you can connect Astro to your Ring system for even more features.

The DJI Mavic 3 drone (starting at (dollar)2999) is for you if you want a drone but are nervous about flying one.

The flying robot is equipped with a professional Hasselblad camera system and can sense objects in all directions, preventing collisions (and saving you a lot of money).

Apple ProRes 422 HQ encoding is also available on the Mavic 3 Cine model for high-resolution video.

These lightweight, foldable glasses reduce virtual reality from a bulky, heavy headset to a small, portable frame.

The VIVE Flow VR glasses (starting at (dollar)499) were created with one goal in mind: to promote wellness and aid in the discovery of your happy place through mindfulness.

To find your center, simply pair your phone with your computer via Bluetooth and enter your virtual sanctuary.

The Capstone Smart Mirror (starting at (dollar)799) will make getting ready in the morning a pleasurable experience.

This device allows you to check the time, look up directions, listen to music, and more while looking in the mirror.

You can also use the touchscreen display to search YouTube’s platform — imagine doing your makeup in…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.