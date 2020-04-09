Wacky Roguelite Farming Sim Atomicrops Comes Into Harvest on PS4 Next Month

Farm, marry, kill

What if Stardew Valley fell victim to a nuclear disaster? That’s kind of what Atomicrops is shooting for, and it looks mad. The game, published by indie label Raw Fury, blends together the addictive, slow-burn nature of farming sims with the chaos of roguelite games. In addition to farming and harvesting various mutant plants, you’ll be able to find a spouse who can help you fend off invading nuclear monsters.

You can get a taste for how it all plays out in the new trailer and screenshots above. The video also tells us when we’ll be able to get our hands on this unusual title. Atomicrops will launch on PlayStation 4 on 28th May.

What do you think of this odd mix of genres? Will you be growing mutant vegetables at the end of next month? Crop up in the comments below.