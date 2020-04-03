Waiting for the new, cheap iPhone to be announced? April 15 may be the day

Apple’s replacement to the iPhone SE, known in rumors as the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9, may be on track for its announcement very soon. According to a rumor, the phone may be revealed by Apple on April 15, and be ready to ship out the door on April 22. This is not official news from Apple, but from Jon Prosser, analyst and host of the Frontpage Tech YouTube channel. He published the rumor on his Twitter account, saying the information referenced a meeting that took place at Apple on March 31.

The iPhone 9, iPhone SE2, or whatever Apple finally calls the new phone, has been rumored for a while. In January, a rumor claimed the phone was about to enter production, ready for a launch in March. That was before the coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, stopped production and changed many manufacturers’ plans for device launches. The pandemic may continue to have an impact on the iPhone 9/iPhone SE 2, meaning the above dates are very much subject to change.

What should we expect when the phone does arrive? Rumors have indicated it will come with the same powerful A13 Bionic processor as the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, ensuring it doesn’t lag behind Apple’s priciest models in performance. The price is unknown, but we’re hoping it will start somewhere around the $400 the 2016 iPhone SE cost when it was released.

However, just to add some more spice to the already fiery rumors surrounding the phone, Prosser also says there will be a larger Plus model alongside the smaller standard iPhone 9/iPhone SE 2. The standard version may have a 4.7-inch screen, while the larger Plus phone may have a 5.5-inch screen. This would make the pair of phones the same size as the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus from 2014. A leaked render showed that the phone may look similar to the iPhone 8 range with rounded corners, Touch ID fingerprint recognition, and a single camera lens on the back.

It is unknown if Apple will hold a closed-doors launch event online for the new iPhone, or simply send out a press release on the day. If an online event does happen, expect an announcement to happen very soon if the April 15 date is correct. However, given the delay rumors, it may be Apple opts for a low-key announcement to ensure it is fully in control.