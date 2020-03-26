Walmart and Amazon discount Bose and Sennheiser Sport headphones

Nowadays, it is so easy to take our music on the go, be it with headphones or portable Bluetooth speakers. And even more so with more than a few streaming services available. If you want to be able to tune into your favorite playlist even in the course of an intense workout, then you should, by all means, invest in wireless in-ear headphones that are just as sport-ready. This way, you can move freely without wires getting in the way, a wobbly headband, or worse sweat in your ears.

Bose and Sennheiser are among the top brands that won’t let you down in terms of sonic performance. Walmart and Amazon, on the other hand, are two major retailers you can bank on to get either of Bose’s SoundSport wireless earphones or earbuds and Sennheiser’s CX Sport along with discounts up to $50.

The Bose SoundSport Free is a pair of true wireless earbuds that were engineered to stand the most demanding workouts. You’ll be able to work out in style while enjoying great sound. It includes three sizes of StayHear+ tips that spread contact evenly inside your ears, while the fin conforms naturally to the shape of the upper ridge of your ear. Rest assured, it would not just fall out of your ears. With an IPX4 rating, you can sweat all you want or run in the rain and trust that these cans to work the next time around.

Both Bluetooth and NFC are in place to facilitate a seamless pairing with a device. Bose even made sure to tune the circuits for high-res sound with a good bass response as well as angle the antenna for a stable connection. Volume-optimized EQ and digital signal processing were also integrated along with a built-in microphone on the right earbud for incoming calls. Apart from personalizing your sound, you’ll also be able to set up your compatible voice assistant and track lost earbuds through the Bose Connect app.

While the SoundSport Free’s battery life can only stretch up to five hours, the included charging case packs two full charges for a total of 15 hours of playback. Running out of juice will be unlikely with a voice prompt that reminds you when it’s in need of a charge.

The Bose SoundSport Free scores 3.5 stars in our review and is available in theee colors — all currently selling for $199 instead of $249 on Walmart.

If you haven’t warmed up to the idea of going completely wireless and prefer both your earphones to be always together, then the Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones may be a better bet for you. It has a single-cord connecting both earpieces so wireless, in this case, translates to being untethered to a device with both Bluetooth and NFC ready for a faultless pair. A press of a button on the right earbud is all it takes and voila, you’re in sync to your music. The in-line remote and mic then house all the necessary controls when you need to adjust volume, pause, play, skip through tracks, or take calls. When in doubt, you’ll be thankful for the voice prompts.

Truthfully, these fitness-oriented headphones aren’t the most compact pair you can find but it is lightweight at just 0.8 ounces. It’s also a fair trade-off as it packs a big enough battery to deliver up to six hours of use. It also boasts an IPX4 rating that makes it sweat-resistant and durable enough to survive splashes here and there. It comes with three pairs of StayHear+ ear tips in varying sizes for a secure fit, allowing just enough ambient sound to seep in so you don’t lose touch with your surroundings, especially in high-traffic areas. And to decrease the risk of you losing anything, Bose’s SoundSport comes with a carry case.

Bose’s stellar reputation for supreme audio reproduction is intact with the SoundSport’s active EQ ensuring that the sound remains well balanced regardless of the volume. You’ll also be able to enjoy some level of customization and the means to update the software through the Bose Connect app. Usually retailing for $149, Walmart’s $20 discount gets you in the groove for getting fit for just $129.

Another pair of wireless in-ear headphones you can take to the gym is the Sennheiser CX Sport. Like the Bose SoundSport, these are sweat- and splash-resistant with four sizes of ear adapters and three sizes of ear fins for optimal wearing comfort. The neckband is even adjustable with the integrated clothing clip so you can move without those wires flailing about and comes in with a soft case as well.

Sennheiser stands alongside Bose in delivering high-res sound with proprietary transducers and a frequency response of 17-21,000 Hz. You are assured of a dynamic bass that pulls through the mids and highs. The CX Sport also comes with an app although CapTune only works with music on your phone’s hard drive or Tidal, so you might not find it useful when you’re streaming music from Spotify and the like. You’ll at least appreciate that its Bluetooth connection is not only backed up by NFC but also has support for Qualcomm’s aptX and Apple’s AAC to ensure minimal interference.

The CX Sport can likewise promise a six-hour battery life but unlike Bose’s SoundSport, Sennheiser managed to keep its dimensions compact with fast-charging capabilities to boot and a four-star rating in our review. Changing tracks or taking hands-free calls is possible through its slick three-button remote.

Normally ringing in at $130, you can order the Sennheiser CX Sport for only $110 with Amazon’s $20 price cut.

Looking for more wireless options? Check out what we have on Apple Airpods, running headphones, noise-canceling headphones, and more on our curated deals page.