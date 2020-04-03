Walmart discounts Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Sony WF-1000XM3

Now that remote work is the new reality, it’s important to gear up your workspace with the essentials – headphones included. The right headphones can be a game-changer when it comes to the quality of your calls and web meetings. They are also of great use for your children who take online and video courses. Basic cans should work well enough, but you can upgrade the experience by going for true wireless earbuds instead. After all, there are no pesky cables to untangle or limit your movement, and no bulky headbands to cause discomfort. We’ve pooled together amazing discounts on the Sony WF-1000XM3 and Samsung Galaxy Buds as well as AirPods deals you can score at Walmart.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are the most affordable options in this roundup. From looks to performance, they serve their purpose well. The best part? They cost less than the offerings from reputable brands like Apple, Jabra, and Sennheiser. We at Digital Trends highly recommend them for their ergonomic design and astonishing sound performance.

Samsung gave the Galaxy Buds a compact and lightweight design that integrates with rubber ear fins and soft runner ear tips to ensure a very solid fit and impressive seal. They also boast an IPX2 rating, making them suitable to wear even during sweaty workouts. Not only are they some of the most comfortable earbuds out there, but they are also very versatile for go-anywhere, do-anything performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are designed to sit well on the ears which means you’ll get to experience the full force of their amazing sound quality. They perform well in different genres of music, producing warm bass and low-mid response as well as impressive highs. Our reviewer even noted that they sound as good or even better than the pricier offerings from Apple and Jabra. Other convenient features include sound personalization through equalizer mode adjustments and app-based customization for assigning a function on the earbuds’ touch-sensitive surfaces.

This may not be the best AirPods model but its stable wireless connection and range alone are still knock down most of the competition. Inside is Apple’s new H1 chip, ushering in a whole range of improvements compared to the previous generation. These enhancements include faster connection for calls, lower gaming lag, and the “Hey, Siri” feature.

These AirPods offer similar audio quality as the original AirPods and even the wired EarPods. They sound just OK, but you can at least expect smooth instrumentals with soft and pleasant warmth, clear treble and midrange, as well as powerful bass. Their solid fit also means minimal intrusion from unwanted background noise. In terms of battery, this pair is estimated to deliver up to five hours of playback time on a single charge and up to 24 hours more with the included charging case.

One of the most attractive features of the AirPods 2 is the wireless charging case. You can simply slap the case on a Qi-compatible charging mat to charge, but you can also make use of the lightning cable to juice it up. The small case is claimed to offer the same amount of 24-hour reserve battery power as the older model, which beats most competitors.

These AirPods carry the H1 chip which promises faster wireless connection to devices. Other major enhancements covered by this new chip include beefier battery life, 50% more talk time than the standard first-gen AirPods, and quick access to Siri. Apple also noted that this chip can eliminate distortion to ensure better call quality even in windy environments. For sound performance, expect plenty of power even at a medium volume level, full and powerful bass, smooth and pleasant instrumentals, and clear treble and midrange.

If you want to upgrade your listening experience with noise cancellation, we recommend the Sony WF-1000XM3. This pair is like the earbud version of our favorite Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones, which boast an industry-leading noise cancellation technology. This lets you hear everything with incredible clarity no matter how loud the environment. Additional microphones are also in place which help isolate sound while you talk on the phone, ensuring clearer phone call quality. There’s the Quick Attention mode as well if you want to turn the volume down and deactivate noise-canceling for instant conversation.

Sony also tossed in its proprietary HD noise-canceling processor QN1e along with the DSEE HX processing and best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio to further elevate the sound quality on music, movies, and more. Everything sounds magical: The highs shine with clarity, the mids are rich, and the basses provide a solid amount of punch. The default sound preset is already pitch-perfect, but you can still tweak the audio profiles using the companion app.

With noise cancellation not engaged, these Sony true wireless earbuds can last for up to eight hours on a single charge. The included charging case carries 24 hours of backup juice, complete with a quick-charge feature that can provide the earbuds with 90 minutes of playback time after just 10 minutes of charging. Controlling the earbuds is very simple, with touchpads allowing you to play and pause the music, activate your voice assistant, change songs, or shut off noise canceling. They will automatically power down when removed from the ears.

