Warning about holiday’smishing’ text scams that use bogus package tracking links to steal banking information.

A WARNING has been issued regarding bogus texts that were sent out during the holiday season in order to hack phones and steal money by posing as package tracking links.

As the number of “smishing” scams rises over the Christmas and New Year period, phone users are being warned to be on the lookout for texts.

The most common type of scam used by cyber thieves to steal your personal information is smishing (short for SMS phishing).

The texts you receive will look very real and will, for example, ask you to extend your car warranty.

However, the links included in the email will give hackers access to your phone and all of the personal data stored on it.

Scammers have launched a holiday text scam in which they send fake links that claim to be able to track packages.

The texts will appear to be from the US Postal Service or other well-known shipping companies.

However, if the links in the deceptive text messages are clicked, attackers will gain access to your financial information.

“The link in the’smishing’ message could lead you to a fake site where you’ll be asked to type sensitive personal information that cybercriminals can use to steal your online ID,” Heinan Landa, CEO of Optimal Networks, told WUSA9.

“These messages usually appear as urgent security alerts or ‘you must act now’ language in conjunction with coupons, redemptions, offers, deals, and so on.

“These are typically indicators of a hacking attempt.

“People are less concerned about their phones, and many (erroneously) believe that their smartphone is more secure than their computer,” he added.

“Others are simply not paying attention to what they’ve received because they’re on the go with their smartphone.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody of Florida warned residents on Thursday to be on the lookout for the common robotext scheme.

“With Christmas just days away, it’s becoming increasingly important to track last-minute deliveries,” she said.

“Many Floridians are waiting for the delivery of multiple online purchases, and scammers may take advantage of the high volume of deliveries to steal personal or financial information.”

“Be wary of text messages that instruct recipients to click a link to track a package—it could be malware or a scam designed to steal personal information.”

The Attorney General’s office provided some hints for spotting subtle signs that a text message you received is a scam.

One possibility is that the shipping company name isn’t mentioned in the text, or that the link was sent from a personal cellphone number.

If a text asks for your shipping address, it’s a red flag that it’s a scam, because all companies require a shipping address when sending physical items…

