Warning: If winter temperatures drop too low, smartphones may stop working. Here’s how to keep your device safe.

Warning: If the temperature drops too low in the winter, your smartphone may stop working; here’s how to keep it safe.

With winter in full swing across the country, you may have noticed that your smartphone is acting up.

If temperatures drop too low, your phone’s battery life may be jeopardized.

Temperature has an impact on how phones work.

When a phone becomes too hot or cold, it may malfunction in order to help regulate the temperature.

Many smartphones use Lithium-Ion batteries, which are susceptible to the effects of cold temperatures.

According to Sciencing, the science behind these types of batteries shows that as temperatures drop, the battery’s internal resistance increases.

Simply put, this means that your phone’s battery has to work harder to keep it on and running.

As a result, you may notice that your phone is moving slowly and the visuals aren’t as sharp as they usually are.

Even if you have a nearly full charge, your phone’s battery may suddenly decrease or turn off.

Fortunately, once your phone is back in a stable environment, any temperature-related issues should go away.

This can simply mean that your phone needs to be returned to a warmer environment, but some models require more.

However, if you’ll be out in the cold for an extended period of time, you should turn off your phone to save the battery.

You could also put your phone in an internal coat pocket, where the warmth of your body will help keep it warm.

If you work outside in the winter, you might want to consider investing in an insulated phone case to extend the life of your device.

Another tip is to bring a portable charger with you.

If you know you’ll be out in the cold, you can plug your phone in to keep it warm and charge it.

It’s also worth noting that, even if you’re just running a quick errand, leaving your phone in the car can affect its battery life and functionality.

According to Apple’s website, phones should be stored at temperatures ranging from 32 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

The company also warns that using devices in extremely hot conditions can shorten battery life permanently.

A user on TikTok recently revealed a method for extending the battery life of Android phones.

