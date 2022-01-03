Warning: Unless users make four changes to their devices, Google can track the movements of millions of Americans.

Warning: Unless users make four changes to their devices, Google will be able to track millions of Americans’ every move.

Users of the GOOGLE app, including those who use the platform’s Map, Gmail, Review, or even simple Search function, are subject to detailed location and information tracking.

Even if tracking features are disabled, the apps can store data, so users should follow these four steps on all devices where their Google accounts are used.

Even if you aren’t using an app that uses location services, such as Maps, Google tracks your location.

Turning off location history in your Google settings will stop some of Google’s tracking, but that’s only half the battle.

According to MSN, turning off the feature only removes your location from the Google Maps Timeline feature, which visualizes your daily movements.

Google admits on its support page that “some location data may continue to be saved in other settings” even when the feature is turned off.

Google also keeps track of your non-physical movements, such as how you navigate the internet.

If your Google account is linked to any third-party apps or online services, the tech giant is also collecting data on your usage profiles.

Tech companies compile the data in order to create a detailed user profile that can be used to target specific and clickable advertising, which is more profitable.

Turning off and deleting tracking requires several steps.

You must follow these steps if you want to completely disable location tracking.

1. Go to Google.com on your phone or computer.

2. Click the top-right icon to log into your Google account.

3. Click on that icon, then go to Manage Your Google Account.

4. Select Manage your data and privacy from the Privacy and Personalization box.

5. Select Manage Your Activity Controls from the Activity Controls section.

6. In the Web andamp; App Activity box, toggle the toggle switch to off.

7. Before you select Pause, a warning will appear that explains what will happen if this setting is disabled.

You’ll need to delete your previous location data in addition to turning off tracking.

1. Go to Google.com on your phone or computer.

2. Select the top-right icon to access your Google account.

3. Click on that icon, then select Manage your Google Account.

4. Select Manage your data and privacy in the Data andamp; Privacy box.

5. Make a list.

Select Manage Your Activity Controls from the Activity Controls section.

a)

Go to Manage History, and then…

