Warning: Your personal information may be sold online; here are five simple ways to delete it.

Warning: Your personal information may be sold online; here are five simple ways to remove it.

Your personal information may be sold online if you do not delete it immediately, according to an urgent warning.

According to wired, you can remove your personal information from a plethora of online brokers looking to sell it by following these five simple steps.

Whether it’s a large data broker like Acxiom, Equifax, Oracle, Epsilon, or Experian, or a small, unknown broker, they’re all interested in buying and selling your information.

According to the outlet, these companies collect personal information such as your name, address, date of birth, social security number, purchasing habits, where you went to school, how long you were there, and so on.

You should be able to refuse to allow data brokers to collect your personal information depending on a few different factors, but there are some limitations.

According to the outlet, you may need to contact them via email or fill out an online application to have your request processed.

The key is to keep your Google search up to date so that any potentially harmful information is removed.

You want the search engine to be up to date so that you don’t get any outdated results.

When pages are no longer available or if different versions of the same page exist, Google automatically updates them.

Delete old accounts that you don’t use anymore is one of the most important ways to remove your personal information.

Delete any accounts you don’t use, whether it’s old email addresses, usernames, or passwords.

Justdelete.me is a good place to look for links to deletion pages, according to the outlet.

Cleaning up your personal information on the internet can take a long time.

When it comes to getting rid of potentially harmful or explicit images from your online data, you may want to seek legal advice.

You should read any privacy policies before approaching any removal service, as you do not want to fall for any traps, according to the outlet.

The good news is that now that you are aware of all the risks, you can take control of the future and avoid disclosing personal information.

Before using Big Tech apps, make sure you know what data they collect and how they use it.

Consider using a burner account to hide your identity instead of revealing personal information carelessly.

Finally, the outlet advises that if you prefer to be alone, you should do so.

If you want to be “invisible” online, tell your friends and family about your position.

