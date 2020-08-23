[WATCH] ‘Abyssal Spider’: Fans Left Terrified After Seeing What’s Hidden in the Deep Ocean

If you’re scared of spiders or frightened of what’s hidden in the deep ocean, here’s a film that you should not be looking forward to watching soon. A new Chinese horror film titled ‘Abyssal Spider’ is now scaring movie fans on Twitter. If you think its just your typical stranded-in-a-ship horror film, think again. There’s something hidden in the deep ocean.

A new Chinese sci-fi horror film is now scaring most people on Twitter and all fans of Chinese movies. The 2020 film called ‘Abyssal Spider’ directed by Joe Chien features how giant spiders could be the last thing you’ll ever imagine to see in 2020.

The story of the horror film is complex than its movie trailer. A boat crew was stuck in the middle of the ocean. They were the ones that got survive in the most dangerous storm in the film. Rescuers arrived to save those survivors from being trapped in the ocean; however, the ship’s captain was too stubborn to follow their orders.

They didn’t know that the storm is not the only problem they should be alarmed with, but the creature that has been hiding in the deep ocean.

“When the trapped people face the severe test of the storm, they find that the most dangerous thing is far more than this. There are unknown creatures under the water… the savage people must put aside their prejudices and work together to survive,” said on the synopsis.

If you’re going to scan the trailer, you will see that no huge spiders were showcased in any of the scenes– contrary to the title ‘Abyssal Spider.’

But, as some fans pointed out, fear lies to the unknown.

There’s a giant spider somewhere

Nelson Yan, script writer of the film, assures all movie fans that want to watch the film that there will be a giant spider on the film.

In fact, the giant spider would not just be only one. But, there are also other smaller versions of the monster spider.

With this revelation, fans are now more scared to even see the movie trailer.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Jamie Pancho