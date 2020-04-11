Watch classic tokusatsu TV shows for free on YouTube

Fans of Japanese action TV series like Ultraman, Kamen Raider, and the Super Sentai shows that were popularized with Power Rangers will soon have a streaming option dedicated to tokusatsu — or special effects-laden live-action television — called TokuSHOUTsu. But there’s also a free alternative: Toei Tokusatsu World Official, a newly launched YouTube channel showcasing vintage tokusatsu content.

Toei Tokusatsu World Official went live on Monday, April 6, and features some lesser known tokusatsu series like Captain Ultra, Space Cop Gavan, Kikaider, and Space Ironman Kyodain. There’s even some older black and white tokusatsu content like National Kid and giant robot anime like God Sigma and Voltes V coming to Toei Tokusatsu World.

In a news release, Toei promised the “first two episodes of all 70 shows available with English subtitles” — all spoken dialogue is in Japanese. Toei said future episodes released through Toei Tokusatsu World will be in Japanese and indicated that some content will continue to get official English-language subtitles.

Here’s the planned rollout of content on Toei Tokusatsu World: