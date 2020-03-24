Watch Nintendo’s Indie World livestream here

Nintendo will broadcast a new episode of its Indie World livestream on Tuesday, March 17. Nintendo promises about 20 minutes of new information on indie games during the presentation, which will kick off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

You can watch Tuesday’s Indie World presentation via YouTube in the video embedded above.

Normally, Nintendo’s March Indie World presentations — the livestreams formerly known as Nindies — would coincide with the annual Game Developers Conference. That expo, however, has been postponed to sometime this summer, due to health concerns related to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Workers-from-home will likely be inundated with new indie games and older indie games ported to Nintendo Switch during the presentation. Indie World livestreams typically highlight a dozen or more games coming to Switch. Nintendo’s most recent Indie World video dropped this past December, and featured games such as Sports Story, Streets of Rage 4, Skatebird, and Axiom Verge 2.