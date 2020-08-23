[WATCH] Reddit Race of the Best Minecraft Pickaxe: Who Will Win?

A viral video circulates in the social news aggregator and discussion forums website, Reddit, as Redditor pits all pickaxes of the hit game, Minecraft, in a race to see the fastest tool that can mine a stone brick-block in a straight-drag style competition.

Minecraft is a hit sandbox game that was initially released in 2009 with the public alpha version for personal computers. This particular game is one of the best selling games of all-time together with Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V.

Redditor u/kwikenkwak posted an edited video entitled “All pickaxes racing against each other,” that features his gameplay of staging a race between six versions of pickaxes found in the game. The six pickaxe tools pitted against each other are Wood, Stone, Gold, Iron, Diamond, and Netherite.

The Redditor staged a straight-line platform lined with six lanes of stone brick-blocks for the tools to cut through. The race’s objective is simple: cross the makeshift finish line and emerge victorious on the other side. The race proves superiority on the best tool to use in digging the game’s terrain that seemed to have no enchantments or potions.

The race is a straight-up mining race across the finish line against six tools in the game’s trade. However, u/kwikenkwak did not specify the length of the playing field, but it remained the same for all instruments. A countdown began and marked the start of the race.

Different shots of the tools were seen in the video and shown that Netherite crossed the finish line first and clocked an approximate of 35 seconds in total. The Gold pickaxe, however, is the fastest instrument to obliterate the stones, even ahead of Netherite, but broke ten seconds in. Steadily, the Diamond pickaxe followed through and got the second place with Iron securing the third spot. A comedic spotlight of the remaining tools, Wood and Stone, were shown as both struggles to cut through the stone brick-blocks. The Wood pickaxe broke without reaching half of its lane while the Stone-made struggled to reach the checkered flag. The Redditor continued pushing the Stone pickaxe limits and tried to get it to the end but broke climatically near the finish. Reddit user u/kwikenkwak then showed a tribute to “Charles, the Stone pickaxe” at the end of the video for its effort to finish the race. Here is a quick rundown of the results of the “Pickaxe Race“:

The game saw its official release date with Mojang studios back in 2011. However, an early alpha release for PCs was initially launched in 2009. The game features pixel-style gameplay and is widely-available on different platforms such as the Personal Computer (PC), consoles: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch (and other Nintendo Consoles), and in smartphones via Google Play and App Store.



IGN ranks Minecraft the second in the “Top 10 Best Selling Video Games of All Time,” ahead of third placer Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V and first placer, Soviet’s 1980s retro-game, Tetris. Currently, Minecraft has 200 million downloads and 126 million active players worldwide, according to Microsoft.

However, if games were to be ranked including only the 21st-century releases, Minecraft would arguably top the list.

