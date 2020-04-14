Watch Sean Astin Perform Sam’s Lord Of The Rings: Two Towers Speech In A New Video

Sean Astin’s Lord of the Rings character, Sam, gave one of the more memorable speeches in the entire trilogy at the end of The Two Towers. With its hopeful themes, it’s one of the franchise’s most-quoted speeches, and now Astin has performed it again amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Astin delivered the lines again for an appearance on the Cameo platform. You can watch it again through the embed below. He doesn’t bring the same passion as you might recall from the film, which of course is to be expected, but it’s still good enough to possibly give you chills and transport you back to 2002.

The speech, which was adapted by Peter Jackson and his writing team based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s own work, was not originally in the Two Towers script. According to Astin, Jackson added it in a direct response to the 9/11 attacks in New York.

The speech is a message of hope in a dark world, a theme that resonates throughout time but especially during times of great challenge.

“In the end, it’s only a passing thing, this shadow,” Sam says in the speech. “Even darkness must pass. A new day will come. And when the sun shines it will shine out the clearer.”

Astin shared the speech on his Facebook page after the deadly Orlando, Florida nightclub shooting.

A new Lord of the Rings TV show is in production at Amazon. It’s set during the Second Age, which is long before the events of the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings movie trilogies. The show is currently on hiatus during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Amazon’s gaming division is also at work on a new Lord of the Rings project in the form of a free-to-play MMO.