Watch Sony’s PS5 ‘deep dive’ reveal livestream here

On Wednesday, Sony Interactive Entertainment will reveal new details about its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5. PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will give PlayStation fans a long-awaited update on the console during a “deep dive” into the system’s architecture “and how it will shape the future of games.”

You can watch Cerny’s deep dive on PS5 right here, via YouTube, in the embedded video above. The livestream kicks off at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT.

Given Cerny’s role, expect a more technically oriented discussion about the capabilities of the PS5, as opposed to a full-on launch plan or a series of next-gen game reveals.

First details on Sony’s PlayStation 5 were announced in April 2019, when Cerny laid out the next-gen console’s system specs to Wired. The PS5 will be powered by a CPU based on the third-generation AMD Ryzen processor and a GPU based on AMD’s Radeon Navi, which will support hardware-accelerated ray tracing and resolutions up to 8K. The PS5 will also come with a solid-state drive, support PlayStation 4 games through backward compatibility, and work with PlayStation VR.

Sony later confirmed a release window for the PS5: holidays 2020.

Since then, Sony has been relatively quiet about its next-gen console plans. At CES 2020, the company recapped what it had revealed about the PS5 and showed off the next-gen console’s logo, which looked unsurprisingly familiar. And some third-party developers have started announcing PlayStation 5 games, including Godfall from Counterplay Games and Gearbox Publishing.