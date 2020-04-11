Watch Speedrun by Polygon on Quibi starting now

The time is now: Our daily entertainment news show, Speedrun by Polygon, is out now on Quibi! The short-form streaming app launches with 50 shows and movies, including a fleet of daily essentials programming.

That’s where we come in. Our show Speedrun will bring you the daily news, cultural deep dives, and analysis that you expect from our website, delivered in five- to seven-minute episodes by our wonderful host, Jimmy Mondal. We’ve been working on this show for over a year now, and we’re so excited that it’s finally taking its first steps. You’ll be able to see a new episode of Speedrun every weekday at noon ET.

But wait, how can you watch it? Folks, let me tell you!

Quibi is offering a 90-day free trial. Previously, you had to sign up before April 6 to get it; that is no longer the case! Head on over to Quibi’s website before April 20 and enter your email to sign up for the 90-day trial. If you do it on April 6, you’ll be rolling in Quibis till July 2020. That’s five years away!

You can find Quibi now in the App Store on iOS and on the Google Play store. Just download it and sign up through the app.

After the 90-day trial expires, Quibi will cost $4.99 a month with ads, and $7.99 without them.

Phew, honestly, a lot of things. Will Smith is hosting a stand-up show called This Joka, which will feature the amazing Demi Adejuyigbe and many more comics. The Russo brothers are making a docuseries called Slugfest, about the history of DC and Marvel comics. They’re bringing back Punk’d with Chance the Rapper! And there’s Murder House Flip, a show that’s exactly what it sounds like!

If you have any more questions about Quibi, head on over to our platform explainer.