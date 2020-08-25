WATCH! Tesla Model S Raven vs Porsche Taycan Turbo S Drag Race for Luxury EV Superiorty— You Wouldn’t Believe Which Won!

YouTube Channel, Carwow, drag raced two of the leading models in the luxury electric vehicle scene, Tesla Model S Raven and Porsche Taycan Turbo S, in a battle to determine which EV is superior over the other.

The new name in car manufacturing but leading in electric vehicles, Tesla, is lined-up against the established name in the world of automotive who has then built its EV, Porsche. This modern-day “Clash of the Titans” takes two of the production line and luxury-bred vehicles in a race that determines the fastest and most adept in the street.

YouTube Channel, Carwow, used the Tesla Model S with its “Raven” platform and updated “Cheetah” race stance for the race, equipping the American electric vehicle with an edge over the German. This car review puts both electric vehicles to its limits and will determine the superiority over the EV warfare that pushed various manufacturers to produce their very own.

Take a look at the luxury electric vehicles’ specifications that both cars bring forth.

The Tesla Model S Raven, fitted with the “Cheetah Stance” update brings a whopping 825 hp that certainly takes the edge off Porsche Taycan on the Horsepower classification at first-glance. Tesla also beats Porsche with its 1,300 Nm of Torque with 250 Nm more powerful. Tesla Model S’ overall weight is 54 kilograms (119 lbs.) lighter than the German-made.

Porsche has only released the Taycan Turbo S on 2018 and has been updating it through the years. The German car packs a huge spec on its sporty-looking body that resembles a Toyota Supra Mk. V. However, Porsche looks a little low when comparing it next to Tesla’s Model S.

Tesla’s specification sheet alone provides an edge against the Porsche-made electric vehicle and will let the fans initially think that Elon Musk’s company would sweep the title. Tesla has long associated themselves with the electric vehicle platform and has been perfecting their craft since the company’s establishment in 2003.

Furthermore, Tesla also invests its cars to be a “sleeper” performance vehicle that can double as a luxury or family car, at the same time, burn rubber on road or track.

The moment that fans and audiences have been waiting for, the drag race for superiority against the Model S and Taycan Turbo S!

The race featured five events that tested both electric vehicles’ capabilities: (1) A straight off-the-line drag race; (2) modified Tesla specs straight-off-the-line; (3) starting at 30 miles per hour with Tesla driver count; (4) starting at 30 mph with Porsche driver count; and (5) starting at 70 mph.

…and the winner? Porsche Taycan Turbo S!

The German-made vehicle dominated all five modes of the race that is set to test both vehicles’ capabilities. Despite the updated ‘Cheetah’ stance and massive difference in the spec sheet, Porsche still dominated the more powerful Tesla.

