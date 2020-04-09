Watch The Fallout 76 Wastelanders Update’s Launch Trailer

Fallout 76’s next big free expansion, Wastelanders, releases very soon. Publisher Bethesda has now shared its launch trailer, showcasing what players can expect from the significant update.

As announced previously, Wastelanders introduces NPCs to the game, which is something that people have been asking for since launch. Wastelanders, which is the largest update for Fallout 76 so far, is launching as a free download on April 14 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. In addition to human NPCs, the update adds more companions, a reputation system, and a new main quest. Take a look at the trailer below to see some of this new content in action.

April 14 is also the day that Fallout 76 will finally come to Steam, following its exclusivity period for Bethesda’s own PC games launcher.

The release of Wastelanders, and the Steam version of Fallout 76, was supposed to happen on April 7. However, Bethesda pushed the launches out by one week due to complications related to Bethesda’s teams moving to a work-from-home setup due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Fallout 76 had a rocky start in November 2018, and Bethesda has released numerous updates since then, including the Wild Appalachia expansion and a battle royale mode in Nuclear Winter. Bethesda also introduced a series of challenging team-based raids.

In GameSpot’s Fallout 76 review, Edmond Tran wrote, “Bethesda has stated it intends to continue supporting the game for a long time, but at launch, Fallout 76 is a poor experience. There are echoes of the series’ admirable qualities, but look past that facade, past the cute Vault Boy animations, past the familiar radio tracks, and you’ll find no heart–just an inconsequential wasteland doomed to be nuked over and over again.”