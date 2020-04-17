Watch the weird motion picture rabbit hole that is Blade Runner: The Lost Cut

Blade Runner: The Lost Cut is called “a radical re-envisioning of Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi traditional,” it’s developed by filmmaker Leon Chase, as well as it’s around 20 mins long. A commenter on Metafilter, where I discovered the movie, describes it as “a fine usage of pandemic power.” I highly encourage entering without knowing anything else, since watching its conceit gradually unravel is so much enjoyable.

If you desire some even more information …

Okay. The Lost Cut is a recut variation of Blade Runner developed by splicing in other movies that star Blade Runner cast members, plus a lot more films starring those movies’ co-stars, leading to a masterfully modified motion picture rabbit hole where Rick Deckard is searching down a cast of replicants consisting of Gene Hackman (through The Conversation, among Harrison Ford’s initial films), Steve Martin (using The Jerk, which stars M. Emmet Walsh, that plays Deckard’s boss Bryant), as well as John Belushi (via The Blues Brothers, which features Ford’s Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher).

The film follows Blade Runner‘s wide story beats, but its narrative drifts any place the added video footage leads, like some type of Burroughsian cut-up variation of Ridley Scott’s film. (Coincidentally, Blade Runner is called after a William S. Burroughs movie script.) On his web site, Chase keeps in mind that he ‘d been assuming regarding the principle for some time, however “with the recent coronavirus pandemic, I suddenly located myself with a great deal more time on my hands. This was the outcome.”