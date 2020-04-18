Watch these virtual concert livestreams during your social distancing

Even if we can’t go see our favorite artists play in person right now, almost every musician out there is playing online concerts for their fans to keep people entertained while we all stay at home.

There’s no shortage of musical acts performing online every day, so we’ve compiled a list of all the upcoming livestream concerts scheduled throughout the rest of this month. Check back on this story, as we’ll be continuously updating it.

*Note: All times are listed in PT.

9 a.m. Avi Kaplan will be streaming Full Moon live on YouTube

9:30 a.m. Jack Garratt on Facebook

10 a.m. Cavetown on Instagram

10 a.m. David Archuleta on Billboard’s Facebook Page

11 a.m. Lost Frequencies on Twitch

Noon Ella Henderson on Billboard’s Facebook Page

12:30 p.m. Brian Dunne on YouTube

2 p.m. Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell on YouTube

3 p.m. Quinn XCII on Instagram

4:30 p.m. The Metropolitan Opera: Puccini’s La Rondine on the Met Opera’s website

6 p.m. Alyssa Bonagura on YouTube

10 a.m. Lee Brice on Billboard’s Facebook Page

11 a.m. Live with Carnegie Hall: Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the Carnegie Hall’s website

Noon Colbie Caillat on Billboard’s Facebook Page

1 p.m. Allen Stone on Facebook

2 p.m. Grace VanderWaal on Billboard’s Facebook Page

3 p.m. The Weeks on YouTube

5 p.m. Verizon’s Pay It Forward Live featuring Luke Bryan. The show will stream on Facebook and YouTube.

5-8 p.m. Sound Mind: A COVID-19 Mental Health Benefit Concert featuring Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, Foy Vance, Dispatch frontman Chad Urmston, Langhorne Slim, Jade Bird, and Ballroom Thieves. The show will stream on Relix’s YouTube.

7 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

10 a.m. Pete Yorn on Billboard’s Facebook Page

Noon Alessia Cara on Billboard’s Facebook Page

Noon Robyn on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch

Noon Dave Pirner of Soul Asylum on Facebook

1 p.m. Pickathon Presents A Concert A Day: Jeff Tweedy on Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube

1 p.m. ReConnect Part 2, A Global Music Event For COVID-19 Relief featuring Tiesto, David Guetta, Bob Moses, Deborah De Luca, Erick Morillo, Boys Noize, SOFI TUKKER, and more. Tune into the 36 hour music marathon on Twitch.

8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Noon The Killers Q&A and live performance on Instagram

2 p.m. Alyssa Bonagura on Facebook and Instagram

4 p.m. Jennifer Koh’s Alone Together on Facebook and Instagram

5 p.m. One World: Together at Home featuring Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, and more. The show will stream on ABC, NBC, CBS, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, Tidal, Twitch, and YouTube.

8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

1 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

1 p.m. O.A.R. on Facebook

1 p.m. Pickathon Presents A Concert A Day: Vieux Farka Touré on Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube

9 a.m. Weedmaps Higher Together featuring Wiz Khalifa, Billy Ray Cyrus, Ari Lennox, Joey “CoCo” Diaz, and more. The show will stream on Weedmaps.

Noon-4:20 p.m. 420 For A Cause featuring Lotus, The Motet, Thievery Corporation, Sunsquabi, The Disco Biscuits, and more. The show will stream on its website.

4:30 p.m. The Metropolitan Opera: Puccini’s Tosca on the Met Opera’s website

7 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

2 p.m. Earth Day Celebration with Bella Gaia, the groundbreaking, NASA-powered, and immersive dance and musical performance. The show will stream live on CultureNet’s Facebook.

4 p.m. Jersey 4 Jersey COVID-19 Relief Concert featuring Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, SZA, and Halsey. The show will be broadcast on Apple Music and Apple TV apps and E Street Radio on SiriusXM (which is free for the rest of this month).

7 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Noon-?? Room Service Music Festival featuring Big Gigantic, GRiZ, Zeds Dead, Big Wild, What So Not, Chromeo, Snails, and more. The festival will stream on YouTube.

8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

All Day The Loop.tv Music Festival featuring NETTA, Flora Cash, Hanson, MILCK, and more. The festival will stream on Twitch.

Noon-?? Room Service Music Festival featuring Big Gigantic, GRiZ, Zeds Dead, Big Wild, What So Not, Chromeo, Snails, and more. The festival will stream on YouTube.

8 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

Noon-?? Room Service Music Festival featuring Big Gigantic, GRiZ, Zeds Dead, Big Wild, What So Not, Chromeo, Snails, and more. The festival will stream on YouTube.

1 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

TBA

7 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube

TBA

7 p.m. Diplo on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube