Watch Thor: Ragnarok Today With Taika Waititi Doing Live Commentary

Superhero fans are having to wait a while for the next Marvel movie–Black Widow has been pushed from a May release until November, and The Eternals now won’t appear until next year. But while this is disappointing, it does provide plenty of time to revisit all the movies so far in the MCU. And what better way to watch than with the directors? Following James Gunn’s “Quarantine Watch Party” of Guardians of the Galaxy, Taika Waititi has announced that he will be taking part in an Instagram Live viewing of Thor: Ragnarok.

Waititi will be watching the movie at 4 PM PT today, Thursday April 9, on Instagram Live. The director took to Instagram to announce his plans with typically self-deprecating humor. “I’ll be talking about this movie while it plays in the background,” he wrote. “Also I tricked at least one special guest to join (they aren’t in the movie). It’s going to be EPIC!!!(ally boring). Check in tomorrow morning for the start time (spoiler it’s 4pm PST).”

Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy watch party took place on Twitter earlier this week, and was hosted by GameSpot’s sister site Comicbook.com. The director watched the film and tweeted about it alongside fans, answering questions as they came in, including new details about Rocket Racoon’s origins, and how much freedom he was given by Marvel when making the movie.

Waititi will return to the MCU with the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. The film was originally set to arrive in November 2021, but has now been pushed to February 2022. It will star Chris Hemsworth once more, with Natalie Portman returning to the role of Jane Foster.