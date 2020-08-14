WATCH: Unplugged Performance’s Race-Tuned Tesla Model 3 Zooms Past McLaren F1’s Laptime in Tsukuba Circuit!

Electric Vehicles provide all-around performance and comfort without the worry of extensive environmental damages.

Unplugged Performance’s Street Tuned Tesla Model 3 conquers McLaren F1’s Tsukuba Circuit time attack results by a second. The car modifications company focuses on providing Teslas with an all-around upgrade that supercharges the car to produce breathtaking speed and power.

Unplugged Performance mainly upgrades Teslas, particularly on the Model 3 and Model S platforms, that are adept for racing and track use due to its body characteristics. Vehicle Suggest stated that the company’s upgrades turn these electric vehicles into “machines capable of ballistic performance.”

A modified Tesla Model 3 is recently spotted in the famous Tsukuba Racing Circuit, Ibaraki Prefecture, Shimotsuma, Japan. This is Unplugged Performance’s Ascension-R Car Conversion Program for Tesla’s Model 3, which the company purposedly drove to test the vehicle’s capabilities.

The vehicle belongs to Unplugged Performance’s client that brought their electric car to be tuned and modified. This particular Ascension-R Model 3 is showcased in 2019’s Specialty Equipment Market Association or SEMA Show, and 2020’s Tokyo Auto Salon.

Ascension-R Model 3’s lap time registered 1:03.3 (one minute and three-point three seconds) that had semi-slick street tires and client’s tune specifications as requested. On the other hand, McLaren F1 registered 1:04.6 (one minute and four-point six seconds) that is a second shy of the electric vehicle’s clock. Tesla also topped Porsche’s 911 GT3 RS (997) that ran Tsukuba’s lap for 1:04.51 (one minute and four-point fifty-one seconds).

Unplugged Performance boasts that the electric vehicle is only factory-style tuned, unlike Porsche’s GT3 RS that has more performance parts such as the factory roll bars, weight reduction tunes, and a bigger wing. Both Model 3 and GT3 RS sport carbon-ceramic brakes, which UP says, make the Porsche car a better ground of comparison to Tesla.

Electric Vehicles are now subject to modifications and tune-ups as its popularity increased over time. Tesla has come a long way in the electric vehicle industry since its first release of 2008’s Tesla Roadster. Tesla’s Roadster is designed to be the electric counterpart of a sports car and delivered to its goal having sold-out 2008’s production of the vehicle.

At first glance, Tesla’s vehicles exhibit a premium look and sporty exterior that comes with top-notch vehicle performance using electric power. Modifications on an electric car that already boasts of performance and looks seem farfetched. Still, Unplugged Performance managed to create a platform for Tesla modifications in the market.

Currently, UP offers a wide variety of Tesla tunes or mods out there. The Ascension-R Car Conversion Program for Tesla Model 3 is offered at $35,000 as a base price for their package. This includes exterior upgrades like side skirts, chins, bumper upgrades, spoilers, rims and tires, and decals. Interior upgrades include vehicle’s race tune-up and performance and some weight reduction mods.

UP notes that modifications will still depend on the owner’s preference and intention for the vehicle. This modified Tesla Model 3 will still have the autopilot compatibility that comes along, with UP just adding performance upgrades.

Modifications would take four to eight weeks, depending on the specification owners will ask for.

