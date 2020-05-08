 Press "Enter" to skip to content

“We are in a situation close to delirium”

By Denis Bedoya on May 8, 2020

INTERVIEW – The communication surrounding certain molecules such as remdesivir, tocilizumab or hydroxychloroquine, is done in spite of common sense, alarms the epidemiologist Dominique Costagliola.

Tocilizumab is believed to act on the immune system to limit an over-reaction caused by Covid-19 infection. PASCAL ROSSIGNOL / REUTERS

Dominique Costagliola is an exceptional class research director at Inserm and assistant director of the Pierre-Louis Institute of Epidemiology and Public Health in Paris.

LE FIGARO.- What should we think of the scientific communication on treatments against Covid-19 at the moment?

We are in a situation close to delirium at times. We heard a lot that we had to communicate very quickly because we were in a crisis. I think it’s totally silly. On the contrary, it is because we are in a context like this that we must not communicate unless we have very solid data. Otherwise, we take the risk of giving people false hope. It’s not only unethical, it’s cruel.

Whether it was on remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine or tocilizumab, the precautions for use were not observed. In the first case, it is a laboratory with aggressive lobbying practices in a particular geopolitical context

Denis Bedoya
