We explain what types of motors exist and what their characteristics are

When buying a car not too long ago you only had to worry about whether a gasoline or diesel engine would suit you, however, nowadays the wide range of propellers has revolutionized the market and raised many doubts in society.

Specifically, we can divide them into four main groups: gasoline, diesel, electrified engines and their variants, and those that run on LPG or CNG. From the Spanish Scrap Operations Network (RO-DES) they give us a brief summary of the characteristics of each of these types of propellants, and thus you can determine which one is best for you.

Gasoline engines

Gasoline engines, also known as four-stroke engines, are those that work with a thermodynamic base that is responsible for converting the chemical energy of ignition, caused by the mixture of air and fuel, into mechanical energy. In this way, the vehicle obtains the energy necessary to carry out its movements. And said operation in four-stroke cycles that could be roughly classified as follows:

-Inlet phase: the intake valve opens, which allows the mixture of air and fuel to flow into the cylinders.

-Compression phase: during this phase, the valve closes and the piston rises to compress the mixture.

-Explosion phase: the spark plugs originate the spark necessary to produce the explosion and the descent of the pistons.

-Exhaust phase: the exhaust valve opens and the pistons are raised to expel the burned gases to the outside

Diesel engines

In general, diesel engines are mainly used in means of transport that require an extra dose of power and that are designed for a higher daily work load, such as industrial vehicles, cargo vehicles, machinery, aeronautical means, etc. However, since this type of engine was born from the hand of Rudolf Diesel in 1893, the technology has also spread to private means of transport, currently reaching the number of gasoline-powered vehicles in Spain.

Diesel engines operate similarly to gasoline engines and their process can be divided equally into four times, which are as follows:

-Inlet phase: air filling occurs and the intake valve remains open while the piston descends towards the bottom dead center.

-Compression phase: the intake valve closes when the piston reaches the bottom dead center and begins the journey to the top by compressing the air inside the cylinder.

-Combustion phase: the injector sprays the fuel into the chamber and it ignites immediately when it comes into contact with the hot air.

-Exhaust phase: burned gases are expelled and inertia is allowed to start the cycle again.

Electric motors

Although it may not seem like it, electric motors predate diesel or four-stroke gasoline. Between 1832 and 1832 Robert Anderson developed the first automobile with a pure electric motor, capable of transforming electrical energy into mechanical energy by means of the magnetic fields it generates, without the need for explosions or combustion typical of gasoline and diesel engines.

Nowadays when we think of pure electric vehicles, we usually refer to BEV, or battery electric vehicles. However, in the market we can find other options such as FCEV, fuel cell, which are combined with hydrogen, and HEV and PHEV, known as hybrids and plug-ins respectively, that alternate a permanent magnet electric motor with an internal combustion one (mainly gasoline).

LPG and CNG engines

Vehicles that run on alternative fuels such as LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) or CNG (compressed natural gas) are gaining ground in the automotive industry, and more and more manufacturers are betting on marketing versions of some of their models. , powered by this type of fuel.

Either option, LPG or CNG, favors increased engine life, since they do not generate as much wear on the cylinders and less waste is deposited in the system. However, it must be taken into account that sometimes it hinders lubrication and can deteriorate the valves at a higher speed, which we can solve thanks to the preventive mechanics and good maintenance. .