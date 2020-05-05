we know the next starter pack

In the files of update 12.50, the next “starter pack” has leaked. It will contain a new pick, an exclusive character skin, and of course some V-Bucks.

[Updatedon4[Misàjourle4 May 2020 at 3.32pm] Since Season 1, Fortnite offers its players a starter pack. In it, we find a skin, a pickaxe and virtual currency, the V-Bucks (600). While you can afford 1000 V-Bucks for € 9.99, it is often more attractive to buy this starter pack, slightly higher than 5 euros. In leaks from last week’s update, the next one has been revealed. Presumably, it will be available at the start of season 3, scheduled for next June.

It is thanks to the famous FireMonkey leaker that we have more details. The character skin that you can buy is called “Yellow Jacket”, and offers, like the current season, a female character. It stands out with flashy yellow tones and an outfit as sexy as it is electric. To this is added a pickaxe, which uses the previous colors and style, as well as 600 V-Bucks. Remember that it is not necessary to begin to be able to afford this equipment. For people who are missing a few hundred V-Bucks for the next fight pass, it may be worthwhile to buy this pack. We can expect that Epic Games will soon unveil a video to communicate in detail on this new set, after the broadcast through these leaks.

Discover the store of May 4, 2020, in Star Wars mode

May 4 is a sacred day for Star Wars fans, who can celebrate it directly on their favorite Battle Royale. In the Fortnite shop, you can find several skins dedicated to the universe, which are reappearing. As usual, it is possible to obtain, through V-Bucks, character skins, pickaxes, back accessories, or various cosmetic items. For a limited time, you can get Kylo Ren (1500 V-Bucks), Sith Trooper (1500 V-Bucks) or Rey (1500 V-Bucks).

These are main skins, which have already been released in the past. However, a string of emotes, like “Dark Side” (200 V-Bucks) are also available. During the lobby, you can take yourself for Darth Vader thanks to the power of the Force. As usual, “pickaxes”, such as Rey’s stick (800 V-Bucks) or gliders are on sale. Apart from that, we find the skin for the weapons “Neonimal” (500 V-Bucks), Zorgoton (1200 V-Bucks) as well as BunnyWolf (1500 V-Bucks). In short, there is something for all tastes and all budgets!

To celebrate the occasion as it should be, Fortnite now offers lightsabers in its classic parts. These are directly accessible through certain safes, until May 6. You will find them in the normal parts, whether solo, duet or section. They make it possible to dodge enemy fire, to roll, but also to destroy structures more easily and quickly. To collect materials, this is a real asset. These melee weapons are considered “mythical”. You can fall on the sword of Kylo Ren, Rey or others. Several colors are faithfully represented!

Party Royale mode unveiled

This new temporary mode will be accompanied by a new card, exclusively created for the occasion. Much smaller than the ordinary map, it nevertheless takes up a good number of codes. The climate, the structures, the islets or even the rivers, the majority of the elements are already known. However, it could also contain clues about the next season of Fortnite! In all cases, this new mode allows you to reconnect with the quads that disappeared a short time ago, but also to discover new mechanics such as paintballs. As you can see, these will replace the weapons, Epic Games seems to want to promote a “quieter, no sweat” mode.

The mode takes place on a smaller island than the traditional battle royale mode, and there are custom activities to accomplish. For example, a “checkpoint” type race is organized, and you are integrated into a small team when the mode is launched. Apparently, the limit of 100 players does not seem to be applied for this mode. Here is the message that the leaker (French) Lucas7yoshi found, in the files of the game: “Welcome to Party Royale, a new experimental and evolving space. All in freshness, without sweat. Leave your weapons and your carpets behind and go from the time with your friends, play games, perfect your parachute jump, and much more. The party is just beginning. ” Apparently, the mode would be launched this Thursday at 9 p.m.

The first clues to the content of Season 3

Thanks to the v12.50 update, a slew of new files have appeared in the Fortnite source code. For leakers, this is an opportunity to explore them and find out what will await players in the coming weeks. But above all, this confirms the previous rumors that had already been mentioned in this article. Firstly, it seems that swimming mechanics will be widely developed in the next season. These discoveries are made possible by the FortTory dataminator. The first elements of Season 3 are two posters, which will probably be posted around the map in the coming weeks.

As you can see below, the first image shows Meowow in the water to the waist with inflatable armbands covering each of its biceps. The second poster shows an entire house floating. The sea level rose clearly above the fence in the courtyard. Even more intriguing in the third poster, a shark appears. Until now, these animals were not present in Fortnite. On the other hand, we can expect that the content linked to the many rivers that now make up the map will further expand. This will likely go through more creatures (currently, there are only harmless fish we can catch) and other vehicles (only sketchy boats are available). One could for example imagine that jet skis or even submarines could soon disembark …

All three posters have the same icon in the lower left corner. A small circular emblem containing an umbrella which seems to be on fire because of the heat. At the moment, it’s hard to imagine exactly what the theme of the next Fortnite season will be. However, with more water, more heat, more hostile creatures and a clear reference to the movie Teeth of the Sea, we have some interesting first clues!

Discover all the cosmetic leaks from update 12.50

The essential HYPEX has just identified all the next skins and cosmetics that have just been added to the game files. As usual, the 12.50 update includes elements that are not yet used, but have a good chance of becoming available within the next few weeks. So, from a cosmetic point of view, you can discover around thirty new and unique elements. We therefore find character skins, weapons, dances or picks. There does not seem to be a particular theme for these next additions. There are however several cinematographic inspirations, like the Yellow Jacket which is inspired by Kill Bill.

Unquestionably, the flagship skin is Vix. As we can anticipate from its miniature, it is part of a “Catssassin” set. In total, it seems that it has four color variants, and also the possibility of removing the hood. A second skin has a variant, the Envision. In the latter, it is possible to add a mask. Apart from these two, we find rather classic skins and not frankly striking. Finally, on the equipment side, there are many backpacks and weapon skins. Finally, no less than 11 dances are scheduled, even if we regret the fact that only one is truly rare, the Spin Out. The prices in V-Bucks are not known, but we can expect them to go from 200 to 2000, if we refer to the usual prices.

Towards a return to the old map?

After having postponed its Season 3 for more than a month, Epic Games must deal with a calendar. However, Fortnite does not fail to receive content almost daily. According to a recent rumor, the Season 1 card, which symbolized the emerging success of the Battle Royale, may return soon. There are a few indications that a good part of the community believes that this will be the case in the coming days. It would not be the first time that a game of this kind brings back an old card to play on the nostalgia of its community. Besides, we must admit that the map of Season 1 is the most popular, by far!

First of all, we know that a major event will take place before the end of Season 2. For some fans, an Easter Egg was spotted during the Travis Scott event. It was a butterfly, which was present on the first card of the game, and which is no longer available. The other things that caught the eye were the globe over the head of the Astro Jack, similar to the old Fortnite map. Finally, seen from the sky or space, the display of the map and especially its lights made one think of ancient cities like Tilted Tower. Be careful though, it may be a version of the old card and not an exact replica! And for its part, Epic Games maintains the rumor perfectly: Mark Rein, the vice president and one of the founders of the company recently changed his Twitter banner, with skins… from Season 1.

Soon the possibility of diving?

Fortnite Chapter 2 made it possible for the first time for players to get into the water without dying. Now, several rivers are widely deployed on the map, and have become essential. However, you can’t do anything other than swim on the surface or jump. The developers of Epic Games are about to go further, according to leaks found in version 12.41. An animation called “Underwater Swimming” was notably unearthed.

What was shown by Skin-Tracker (below) is a little different from the swimming animation that players are currently seeing in the game. This has led some to imply that Epic Games is about to offer a brand new gameplay mechanic in the coming weeks. However, the information is to be taken with a grain of salt. This line of code was found in those dedicated to Travis Scott’s Astronomical event. Thus, it could simply be planned only as part of this temporary event. Despite everything, it would be logical for Epic Games to implement the possibility of diving into the future. And with the rumors of a new card for Season 3 this summer, we can quite imagine that more maritime areas are emerging.

Travis Scott’s concert drew 12 million people

This is a real record according to Epic Games. Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert drew over 12 million players! It greatly exceeds the previous concert organized directly by Fortnite, that of Marshmello, which had brought together more than 10.7 million people. It was then the first projection, which you can find below through some captured videos. More than ever, Epic Games and its Fortnite game are becoming interesting platforms for artists. These shared experiences regularly bring together millions of people. Artist Travis Scott became a member of the Fortnite Icon Series. For the occasion, he gets his own skin. That’s not all, since players will be able to unlock outfits, emotes and a planner.

Thursday, April 23, the concert of Travis Scott dazzled most of the players who were present. Spectacular, psychedelic and impressive effects punctuated the listening session, although it was considered a bit short. We could see the rapper moving across the map with gigantic effects, the players were regularly teleported, far from being passive. For the French, the next virtual live will take place today at 4 p.m. (the doors will open at 3.30 p.m.). The rest are scheduled for April 25 at 6 a.m. at 5 p.m. and the night of April 25 to 26 at midnight. As a reminder, skins with the image of Travis Scott are still available in stores, until April 26!

Over 12.3million competitor players participated live in Travis Scott’s Astronomical, an all-time record! Catch an encore performance before the tour ends: https://t.co/D7cfd2Vxcc – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2020

The challenges of Midas Week 10

Initially, the Midas missions were to be the last challenges of Fortnite season 2, which was to end on April 30. Epic later announced that the current season will be extended until the beginning of June. In the post published, Epic indicated that other Fortnite challenges are planned. Some players have complained about the slow progress in levels, especially compared to last season. But with the extension of the season and the fact that other challenges are planned, everyone can finish their battle pass! For those who are already beyond level 100, we remind you that new skins, in gold, are accessible according to your experience. In any case, here are the missions that should become accessible from 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.

Heal teammates with a bandaged bazooka (/ 200)

Dance less than 10 seconds after knocking out an acolyte (/ 3)

Eliminate players with a shotgun, assault rifle and submachine gun (/ 3)

Inflict damage to players or cronies on the Yacht and the Agency in a single game (/ 2)

Visit the Agency, Monsieur Lefoin and Greasy Graves in a single part (/ 3)

Inflict damage on acolytes by wearing a disguise (/ 100)

Search chests in multiple parts (/ 7)

Eliminate a player or sidekick with a legendary weapon or a chief’s weapon (/ 3)

Find multiple gold pipe wrenches (/ 5)

Catch a fish while in a Choppa (/ 3)

As usual, each of these challenges will give you 40,000 XP. If you complete 18 of 20, you will have access to the ultimate Shadow or Ghost challenge. As a reminder, the last Agent to discover this season is Midas!

The v12.40 update and its associated leaks

This is an exceptional situation, due to the coronavirus pandemic which has shaken up the activities of the Epic Games studios. Thus, a v12.40 update was deployed as part of the season extension, introducing some changes and especially bug fixes. There are also several data that will be used for the next updates. Numerous files have been found by dataminers, including a new weapon.

The MistyBop had already been spotted a few days ago, by leakers. We have, once again, confirmation that it will appear soon in the game. We do not yet know if it is the next days of the next weeks. However, for the majority of players, it will consist of a special rocket launcher, which is intended to eliminate the choppas, in other words the helicopters which were introduced a few weeks ago. This is not all, since several files report a “Doomsday Device”. According to the data miners, this is an element that appears at the Agency level. From this observation, each indulges in fantasies. Most likely, this tool is related to the end of the season.

We also learn that the word “Arsenic” has been found in the lines of code. It would then be a new game mode, which would be similar to the “Infected” mode. According to the first elements that we have in our possession, there would be a team with special abilities: we speak of “double jump”, immunity against falls, against storms and ability to “shout”, which would be a first in Fortnite history.

New Playlist got added ” Arsenic ” Looks like an LTM infection with abilities such as ” Growl ”, ” Double Jump ” and more. pic.twitter.com/l7J1YXl0Aj – FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) April 15, 2020

Next Marvel weapons identified by a leak?

The Fortnite game files often indicate in advance what will be the next content arrivals. The datamineurs are having a great time and do not fail to warn us. This time, it’s Spedicey1 who indicates on Twitter that two new weapons are about to arrive on the battle royale. One of them would be a double overpowered pistols, bearing the image of Deadpool.

Again, Deadpool is a character already widely implemented in Fortnite content. But it was essentially cosmetic, and not a new brand new arsenal. Two weapons were identified, the first being called “MistyBop” and the second would be double pistols (from Deadpool). The latter seem interesting because of their damage: 43 / 36.55 / 32.55 depending on whether you are close / mid-distance / long range. The loader would carry a total of 18 rounds of ammunition.

The “MistyBop” is more enigmatic. It would be based on an “infinite” charger, and would cause 50 points of damage per hit. To compensate for these unusual characteristics, it would suffer from a 5 second recharge time. Difficult therefore to say with certainty what form this new weapon will take. Under the tweet of the leaker, some suggest that it could be a proximity mine, but the weapon already exists so there is no reason to name it differently. More likely, it could be a new telescopic assault rifle, or a pump assault rifle.

MistyBop [rare]:

– Damage: 50.0

– ClipSize: infinite

– ReloadTime: 5.0 Deadpool’s Dual Pistols:

– Damage CLOSE: 43.0

– MID Damage: 36.55

– LONG Damage: 32.25

– ClipSize: 18

– ReloadTime: 2.7 – spedicey1 (@ spedicey1) March 6, 2020

The new “Blue Legends” skins are available

Epic Games continues to spoil its players. After adding several game modes, an optimized faction system that is renewed every week and skins linked to Deadpool, Fortnite is back in the game by offering 3 magnificent scalable skins. They have a texture similar to potions that allow you to recover from the shield in play.

To get these skins and therefore the pack, you will have to pay 2000 V-Bucks. A trailer has also been unveiled, highlighting all the possibilities they offer. As we can see, they are scalable: but unlike the previous models, they evolve within a game. When you consume a slurp type drink, to recover from the shield, you will see your appearance change. In total, there are 3 skins:

Bluevy Jonesy’s outfit

The Bluebush Cartridge outfit

The Leviathan outfit of the bleuvage

How to get the Deadpool X-Force skin?

The classic Deadpool skin arrived in Week 7, and a maskless variant was available in Week 8. Now, based on the v12.40 patch files, a new edition with new colors will be available . For this variant, you have to find the “Deadpool shorts” and “salute your pants”. Thanks to @iFireMonkey on Twitter, we know the instructions to come.

As we are used to, the first of these challenges is to be performed directly in the game menus. It is a safe bet that it is in the locker of Midas. When the challenges are online, we will not fail to give you a tutorial on this subject. The pants have already been located in two places. The challenges, however, might point you to one or both of the two pairs. The first pants are at the Yacht. However, it is likely that Fortnite is directing us towards pants which appeared recently, which is at the top of Mont Kay. Here is a video for its exact location!

Are the vending machines back soon?

As is now customary, the addition of an update generates a huge amount of data mixing, with a number of additions. That’s when minor data makes their discoveries. That’s not all, since bugs usually appear in response to this new data. This was the case yesterday, for the streamer Sheilabelila. While walking around Frenzy Farm, he came across a vending machine briefly.

The option to buy a weapon was available, the item disappeared after a few seconds. He said he was excited about the return of these very practical machines. However, some believe that this is a bug, causing old data to reappear, which is not doomed to return in the future. On the other hand, it is surprising that they occur soon after the addition of new data. It is therefore logical to think that the developers of Fortnite are about to relocate the vending machines, or at least to reuse them. For the time being, they are temporarily replaced by the weapon improvement system, which was unveiled during Chapter 2.

9 new consumables have leaked

As often, it was not until Fortnite’s v12.20 update that they got their hands on new lines of code, in anticipation of future content additions. FireMonkey, a well-known data collector in the community, found no less than nine new consumables in the title’s .ini files. We thus find bananas, new species of mushrooms and even corn. Some were present in the past, such as mushrooms which add a shield, or apples which restore 5 hit points.

We also discover the Apple Sun – literally Apple Sun – which is also a consumable. This seems to offer a unique effect, which would explain a certain rarity. According to the leaker, this could allow players to hover, or even fly. A significant asset at the end of the game. For the rest of the items on the list, we have no indication of what they will bring. Also, no date has been given regarding the addition of these new features.

New Consumable Tags added in v12.20 [.ini files]

– Apple

– Banana

– Cabbage

– Coconut

– Corn

– Pepper

– Shield Mushroom

– Slurp Mushroom

– Apple Sun [Can Jump To Deploy]? – FireMonkey Fortnite Intel (@iFireMonkey) March 17, 2020

Where to find katanas from Deadpool

For Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2, you can get weekly rewards if you have a Battle Pass. This week, the famous Deadpool katanas are to be found. They equip themselves with the location of backpacks.

The first step to get this famous sesame is to go to HQ. To do this, you must click on the ventilation ductfrom the “Battle Pass” menu. Then all you have to do is click on the katanas. The first is in the Maya improvement room, not far from the arms showcase. The second is attached to the wall near the computer, directly in the HQ. Like all weekly rewards of this type, there are two steps. You have just completed the first, the second challenge is to damage opposing structures. Child’s play, achievable in a few parts. Then you can get this reward, which will equip your character’s back!

Find XP Coins for the Midas Challenge

Fortnite Week 9 is now rolled out. For players, this is an opportunity to receive a series of new challenges, and to get a lot of XP to unlock new levels in the combat pass. Some of you have already passed level 100, but it’s not over yet. For the first time in Fortnite history, you can go further by gaining experience and acquiring legendary skins, in gold. One of the challenges of this new week is to collect 5 coins of XP.

On the map below (which we owe to SquatingDog), you can find all of the locations of these rooms. This map will still be valid for the next few weeks, and you can easily keep it to maximize your sessions and gather a large amount of experience. For players who are behind on the combat pass, this is the opportunity or never. As you can see, there are XP coins everywhere. Most of them have been there since the release of season 2, but others are added to each update.

Epic Games finally tackles the glitch of the marking system

While Season 2 started on February 20, 2020, it appears that Fortnite is relaunching at a rate of one update every two weeks. We invite you to dwell on a change in gameplay, which impacts millions of players. Several weeks ago, we were reporting complaints from part of the PC community. The latter believed that players with a controller were advantaged by the aiming assistance systems. Epic Games reacted by removing the legacy target, but the rumble persisted. Crossplay, which is imposed between communities, is causing a lot of debate. In fact, it is generally accepted that playing the keyboard and the mouse gives you an advantage. However, this is not necessarily the case in Fortnite, because of the aiming aid and especially the aiming mechanisms. The recoil, for example, is not the same for a gamer controller.

Everything changed with the last update, March 31st. Now, all players, regardless of their support, are housed in the same boat. The update therefore greatly benefits keyboard and mouse players, who no longer suffer from this disadvantage treatment. The recoil is reduced, just like the “bloom” linked to the magnification of the cursor when you shoot. It will be necessary to see in the long term whether this correction makes it possible to rebalance the game between the communities. Over the course of its history, Fortnite has constantly made fixes on various media. Proof that the two are equal: several professional players have turned to the use of a controller, a first in the history of e-sport!

Epic Games fixes aiming assistance

This is the great debate surrounding Fortnite, in these months of February and March 2019: theaim assist, that is to say the aid for long distance aiming, greatly benefits console players compared to PC enthusiasts. One trick is to quickly press between the L2 and R2 keys, so that you can automatically target an enemy … sometimes invisible. What cause heated exchanges between the two communities, one accusing the other of enjoying a clear advantage. And in fact, difficult to prove them wrong: this technique allows in particular to spot enemies through the walls, or in the middle of wheat fields. Here is a video illustrating the phenomenon:

Epic Games, after having let sink for several months, finally decides to react. A proper nerve will be brought to the aiming aid this March 13. If it does not disappear completely (which would give an advantage to keyboard / mouse players), this assistance will be greatly reduced. Only the “linear” aid will remain. The latter only applies to short distances, and therefore does not make it possible to spot enemies through the walls.

To prevent your settings from being lost, Epic has added an option allowing players to save their current sensitivities. To do this, simply go to the game settings menu and navigate to the “Controller options” tab.

With the improvements weve made to Aim Assist, we plan to remove the Use Legacy Look Controls setting on March 13. To use the new settings and maintain your legacy sensitivities, select Copy from Legacy in the Controller Options and toggle off Use Legacy Look Controls. “Pic.twitter.com/Latu1j0KNc – Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 6, 2020

The next major events are postponed

Epic Games has announced that Fortnite tournaments with cash prizes will not be held until the performance issues affecting the players and servers of the game have been resolved. “Our goal is to improve performance before launching any competition with prizes“.

A decision that therefore directly affects the Fortnite World Cup, a major event, the largest in the calendar year. Last year, it was organized in New York for the first time and the reward amounted to 30 million euros. More importantly, it is an opportunity to offer a great publicity. Over 2.5 million spectators attended this e-sport event. 40 million players had participated in the eliminatory tests.

It is therefore through a technical setback that Epic Games justifies this cancellation, which would have nothing to do with the coronavirus. Les joueurs se placent aussi sur ce terrain et estiment qu’il s’agit d’une conséquence au récent changement de moteur graphique Unreal Engine Chaos. Mais si les problèmes techniques sont résolus, il y a fort à parier que ces événements rassemblant des milliers de personnes en un lieu confiné seront annulés…

La Saison 2 est officiellement repoussée !

Epic Games comptait reprendre le rythme saisonnier concernant la durée de ses saisons sur Fortnite. Malheureusement, en conséquence directe de la pandémie de coronavirus et du confinement généralisé qui s’étend aux équipes de développements, le studio a été forcé de repousser l’échéance. Alors qu’elle était initialement prévue le 30 avril 2020, la transition vers la Saison 3 ne se fera pas avant le 4 juin.

Cela vient confirmer les précédents leaks que nous vous avions rapportés, qui évoquaient à juste titre l’ajout de plusieurs contenus supplémentaires. En ce sens, Epic Games a tenu à rassurer ses joueurs. Si la saison 3 ne débarquera pas d’ici deux semaines, les utilisateurs peuvent s’attendre à “beaucoup” de contenus supplémentaires d’ici les prochains jours. On apprend alors qu’un “nouveau gameplay, de nouveaux défis, des bonus d’XP ainsi que quelques autres surprises” seront progressivement déployés.

Ce n’est pas la première fois que Fortnite voit sa saison prolongée. En effet, la saison 1 du chapitre 2 a été prolongée de plusieurs semaines, de sa date de fin initiale en décembre 2019 à février 2020. Au cours de cette extension, les développeurs avaient tenu divers événements tels qu’une avant-première de Star Wars Episode IX et un crossover Harley Quinn. On peut s’attendre à un phénomène similaire, lié à la thématique Marvel et plus précisément Deadpool !

Chapter 2 – Season 2 has been extended. Plenty more coming this season: fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP & more! Additional info here: https://t.co/H5Obesm3qf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 14, 2020

L’accès au jeu limité en raison du coronavirus ?

Alors que les consignes de sécurité pourraient s’alourdir d’ici les prochaines heures, les opérateurs français réfléchissent à limiter la connexion des Français au profit du télétravail. Ils peuvent notamment s’appuyer sur l’exemple de l’Italie, qui, depuis son confinement intégral, a vu son trafic Internet croître de 70 %. C’est Luigi Gubitosi, le PDG de Telecom Italien qui l’a révélé. Même son de cloche en France, où les opérateurs redoutent une évolution similaire. En réponse, Arthur Dreyfuss, le président de la Fédération française des télécoms indique que certains pourraient limiter certaines activités.

La manœuvre consiste en une réduction des activités Internet liées aux divertissements, en faveur de celles vitales pour le télétravail et donc, le monde professionnel. Les infrastructures françaises sont performantes et peuvent absorber des pics d’activité. Cependant, l’absence de plusieurs techniciens pourrait engendrer des problèmes. La réduction d’une parcelle de débit Internet n’interviendra que lors d’une saturation. Sont concernés les principaux géants du divertissement : Netflix, YouTube, Fortnite etc.

Une situation qui pourrait avoir des retombées néfastes sur certains métiers, qui dépendent de ces secteurs : on peut penser aux streamers, par exemple.

Fortnite : bientôt des avertissements en cas de session trop longue ?

Fortnite est depuis longtemps sous le feu des critiques en raison de son attractivité auprès des enfants, qui ne semblent pas savoir quand s’arrêter de jouer. Le battle royale comporterait une nouvelle série de limitations et d’avertissements destinés à empêcher les personnes de jouer excessivement longtemps. Comme souvent, l’information nous vient de mineurs de données, et plus précisément de FireMonkey.

L’un de ces avertissements dit : “Vous avez été en ligne pendant 3 heures consécutives. Les gains en jeu seront désormais réduits de 50 % et la progression des défis a été désactivée. Pour votre propre santé, veuillez vous déconnecter et vous reposer. Un exercice physique approprié est bon pour votre corps“. Fortnite pourrait même aller plus loin en proposant de véritables pénalités pour le joueur, qui serait très clairement incité à prendre du retrait.

Bien que cette limite n’ait pas encore été officiellement communiquée ou mise en œuvre, elle semble correspondre aux lois chinoises sur les jeux relatives aux mineurs qui sont apparues l’année dernière. En ce qui concerne l’Europe, il est possible que des messages d’avertissements apparaissent en jeu, sans les sanctions. Un procédé déjà utilisé par Nintendo, par exemple !

You have been online for 3 hours accumulatively. The in-game gainings will be lowered by 50% from now on and challenge progress has been disabled. For your own health, please log-off and get some rest. Appropriate physical exercise is good for your body — FireMonkey Fortnite Intel (@iFireMonkey) March 3, 2020

Pas de saison 11 pour cette fois dans Fortnite, Epic Games a choisi de faire un reboot de son jeu battle royale le 15 octobre afin de relancer l’aspect compétitif de Fortnite avec une toute nouvelle carte. C’est donc la saison 1 du chapitre 2 de Fortnite qui a commencé le 15 octobre en grandes pompes après un véritable blackout imposé aux joueurs pendant près de deux jours. Un coup de comm’ monumental qui a généré l’inquiétude des gamers. Les développeurs jouaient simplement avec leur patience et voilà donc le lancement d’une nouvelle saison de Fortnite avec de nombreuses nouveautés dont les mécaniques de nage mais aussi l’apparition de bateaux ainsi qu’un nouveau Battle Pass dont les missions ont été réimaginées et dont les récompenses vont jusqu’à 1500 V Bucks !

Avec l’arrivée de Fortnite Chapitre 2, Epic Games en a profité pour refondre son système de Pass de Combat (ou Battle Pass pour les anglophones). Celui-ci coûte toujours 950 V Bucks (soit environ 10€ de monnaie réelle) et vous propose de vous frotter à de nombreuses nouvelles missions afin de gagner de l’expérience en jouant (en éliminant des ennemis mais aussi en se livrant à de nombreuses autres activités comme la fouille de coffres et en accomplissant des défis variés). Une fois tous ces défis menés à bien, vous pourrez désormais gagner jusqu’à 1500 V Bucks, plus qu’avant ! Ce qui vous permettra d’acheter le Pass de Combat de la saison suivante mais aussi de vous faire plaisir dans la boutique en jeu en achetant par exemple des skins pour votre personnage !

Epic Games promet un second chapitre avec un rythme plus soutenu en matière de nouveautés sur Fortnite, un scénario évolutif et un thème bien défini : l’espionnage “Top Secret”. L’ensemble de la saison 2 du chapitre 2 a été déployé le jeudi 20 février 2020 après un report de deux semaines. Le joueur doit désormais choisir entre deux factions : Ghost (fantôme) ou Shadow (ombre).

Des modifications sur la carte

Comme à chaque grosse mise à jour, le pass de combat est remis à zéro avec du contenu exclusif. Mais c’est également le cas de la carte, qui est légèrement revue et apporte son lot de nouveautés. Quelques modifications ont eu lieu sur certains coins de la carte, ou en plein centre avec l’apparition d’Eye Land. Ce nouveau complexe s’inscrit dans la thématique de cette saison, puisqu’il s’agit d’un quartier général d’agents secrets. Plusieurs tunnels cachés sont disséminés à travers la map, et vous permettent de vous déplacer rapidement entre des cachettes. Ils marchent dans les deux sens et se situent un peu partout sur la carte. Un ajout intéressant pour fuir ou rejoindre rapidement ses alliés. La plupart prennent la forme d’un WC public, mais on en retrouve également sous la forme de poubelle.

Le contenu est également enrichi

Le contenu s’étoffe, lui aussi, avec de nouvelles armes et objets. Minigun, fusil, pistolet, arc, l’ensemble de ce nouvel arsenal s’inscrit dans le cadre de l’espionnage. De même, des PNJ “acolytes” apparaissent à certains endroits. Il est possible de les combattre (ils sont agressifs) et d’empocher une récompense grâce au coffre qu’ils laissent derrière leur cadavre. Ils sont disponibles uniquement en partie classique ou dans le mode arène. Cette mise à jour introduit notamment 6 armes mythiques. Également, le bâton de dynamite, qui n’était plus disponible, fait son grand retour.

Un nouvel objet “boite en carton” permet de se cacher à l’intérieur, et de s’y déplacer. Il s’agit d’une variante du regretté buisson. On peut penser qu’il s’agit d’un clin d’œil à la franchise Metal Gear Solid. Il est également possible de tirer depuis le carton, ou d’en sortir instantanément pour surprendre vos adversaires.

Le mode créatif, également concerné

Trois nouvelles îles viendront enrichir le mode Créatif de Fortnite. On retrouve ainsi Le Requin, l’Accueil plat à grille et l’Accueil volant. Mais ce n’est pas tout, puisqu’un yacht est mis en place au niveau de l’emplacement H1 de la carte. Situé au large des côtes, il est difficile d’accès, mais promet une belle récompense (une variante d’AK dorée).

L’arrivée du second chapitre de Fortnite a introduit 6 nouveaux agents. Epic Games les a déclinés en une version “Or massif”. Il faudra cependant abattre un sacré nombre d’heures pour les débloquer. Contrairement à la première saison du chapitre 2 de Fortnite, accumuler l’expérience servira à quelque chose. Il est possible d’aller au-delà du niveau 100, et les développeurs comptent bien exploiter cette caractéristique. C’est de cette façon qu’il sera possible d’obtenir les skins en or des agents “Top Secret”. Les datamineurs ont notamment découvert les objectifs de progression, au nombre de 6.

Midas Or : level 100

Brutus Or : level 140

Miaousclé or : level 180

Maya Or : level 220

Skye Or : level 260

Banane Or : level 300

Des objectifs à long terme donc, qui motiveront probablement les joueurs invétérés. Rappelons que ce second chapitre devrait être plus court que le précédent. On peut estimer qu’il se terminera d’ici deux mois. Le bien informé HYPEX estime que nous sommes déjà à 10% de l’avancement de ce chapitre… Ce qui laisse un délai relativement étroit pour tout débloquer.

Un skin exclusif est disponible pour les membres PS Plus

Ce skin baptisé “Patrouilleur Précis” est un pack cosmétique exclusif en jeu qui ne sera disponible que pour les joueurs de Fortnite sur PlayStation 4. Il se présente essentiellement en bleu, argent et noir et est assorti à la PlayStation de Sony. Le “Sac de précision” est un sac à dos également inclus. De manière générale, le “Patrouilleur Précis” est vêtu d’un sweat à capuche, d’un bonnet, de lunettes de soleil et d’un casque. Il dispose d’une radio et de deux grenades, mais elles sont purement esthétiques.

Il vous suffit de vous abonner au service PS+ pour profiter de cette offre. Epic Games a pour tradition de proposer ce type de cosmétiques exclusifs aux joueurs sur l’ensemble des consoles afin de renforcer leur partenariat avec différentes marques. On pense notamment aux skins Twitch Prime, mais Microsoft et la Xbox One S ont également reçu des skins exclusifs. Pour rappel, Fortnite est disponible en crossplay et vous pourrez évidemment les exhiber pour narguer vos adversaires (ou coéquipiers)

Epic Games vous propose de sécuriser rapidement mais sûrement vote compte contre les piratages. Et pour mieux convaincre ses joueurs, le studio américain offrent des récompenses à retrouver en jeu. Concrètement, l’authentification à deux facteurs, également appelé A2F, demande au joueur une seconde vérification après la connexion classique. Après avoir entré son mot de passe, le joueur sera invité à confirmer son identité par le biais d’une application dédiée (Google Authenticator par exemple) ou par mail.

L’A2F est requise en cas de cadeau offert à un de ses contacts, ou pour certains tournois spécifiques. Afin de l’activer, il faut se rendre dans les paramètres du compte, puis dans la section mot de passe et sécurité . Vous avez ensuite le choix entre une activation de l’authentification à deux facteurspar e-mail ou par l’authentificateur. Afin de motiver les joueurs à sécuriser davantage leur compte, Epic Games propose des récompenses en conséquence. Pour les joueurs du mode Battle Royale, vous obtiendrez l’emote Boogie Down. Pour le mode “Sauver le monde”, 50 emplacements d’arsenal seront donnés, et 10 de sac à dos. Enfin, un lama à butin de troll en édition légendaire est à récupérer.

Fortnite – Disponible sur PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android et iOS