We Need Stunning Sprite-Based Life Sim Witchbrook on PS4

Wargroove developer Chucklefish has re-revealed its next project, and it looks fantastic. Titled Witchbrook, this is an isometric, sprite-based life simulator in which you play as a student who attends a magical academy. Think Stardew Valley meets Harry Potter and you appear to be on the right track.

The official website reads:

“Forge your own identity as a witch-in-training on the road to graduation. Build relationships with fellow students and townsfolk, develop your magical abilities by attending classes and completing assignments. Participate in extracurricular activities such as fishing, growing magical crops and foraging strange mushrooms. Master secret spells, make friends for life and unravel the mysteries of the school… Who will be your best friend? Your rival? And your date for prom?”

Sadly, no platforms have been confirmed yet, but we should know more soon. Needless to say, if it is coming to PlayStation 4, we’ll be here to cover the news.

What do you think of Witchbrook? Stir your cauldron in the comments section below.