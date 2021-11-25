We test the BEST gadgets and games for Xmas 2021 in our Christmas tech gift guide.

We test the best gadgets and games for Christmas 2021 in our Christmas tech gift guide.

DEAR Santa, there’s a lot of new technology this year – and we want everything!

The Sun’s tech experts have compiled a list of all the gadgets, gizmos, and gaming goodies that will be in your stocking in 2021.

Keep checking back because this list is updated on a regular basis with products we’ve tried.

Dyson Supersonic vacuum cleaner

This opulent hair dryer is whisper quiet, extremely effective, and now includes a new attachment that hides your stray hairs.

Fantastic.

Alexa (Amazon)

Alexa is still one of the best ways to “smarten” up your home, so get on board with the Echo Dot, which is relatively inexpensive.

AirPods are a pair of wireless headphones designed by Apple.

These Apple wireless earbuds don’t need much of an introduction.

If you have an iPhone, don’t put it off any longer; upgrade your audio game right now.

Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5

Gaming is all the rage these days, so why not treat yourself or a loved one to a high-powered laptop?

The Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 has wowed us, and we expect you to be as well.

AirTag is an Apple product that allows you to share your location

These convenient location tracker tags are easy to attach to your keys, handbag, or luggage.

So if they go missing, you can easily track them down with an iPhone.

Pixel Buds A-Series are a line of Google’s earbuds.

Google’s brilliant answer to Apple’s AirPods, but at a lower cost.

The History of Ray-Ban

Built with Facebook, these “smart” sunglasses have built-in cameras, allowing you to capture moments as they happen.

13-inch iPhone

With a better camera, longer battery life, and new colors, Apple’s new iPhone 13 is fantastic.

It’s available for (dollar)799£779.

Nest Cam, by Google

Google’s Nest Cam is a powerful indoor/outdoor rechargeable smart camera that you can monitor from any location, giving you complete peace of mind.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a smartphone from Samsung.

This foldable Samsung smartphone pays homage to the popular flip phones of the early 2000s, but it’s packed with 2021-grade technology that can compete with an iPhone.

Series 7 of the Apple Watch

Apple’s latest smartwatch is jam-packed with features like a blood oxygen sensor, a portable ECG, a plethora of fitness tracker features, and a larger screen than ever before.

Return to the Portal

The Portal Go from Facebook is a portable Alexa speaker with a 10.1-inch screen that can be used for video calls (including over WhatsApp).

Oculus Quest 2 is a sequel to Oculus Quest.

This is the first must-have VR device: it’s high-quality, doesn’t require a computer, and allows free roaming and hand tracking.

Extremely good value for money.

Ukulele by Billie Eilish with electronic pre-amp

This Fender Billie Eilish ukulele has a Fishman Kula pre-amp built in, so you can plug it in and go electric.

For music fans, it’s an epic meeting of worlds.

You could even incorporate a…

