Wear OS now nags you to wash your hands every three hours

You can choose to disable the alerts if you find the “feature” to be annoying.
- The Clock app on Wear OS has started sending periodic alerts to users to remind them to wash their hands.
- When you open an alert, the app will start a timer for 40 seconds and remind you to always use soap.
- The reminders can be disabled by holding down on the notification.
Google added a new Assistant command last month, aimed at helping people put the best handwashing practices from the World Health Organization to use. The “Hey Google, help me wash my hands” command plays a rather annoying 40-second song about washing your hands, sung by the Assistant’s default “Red” voice. To encourage people to regularly wash their hands to protect themselves against coronavirus, Google has now added a new feature to the Clock app on Wear OS.
As reported by the folks over at Android Police, the Clock app on Wear OS now sends periodic alerts to users, reminding them to wash their hands and to always use soap. After you open the alert, a timer for 40 seconds is started. Once the timer is completed, you will receive another similar alert after three hours.
The feature is part of the latest v5.4.0 update for the Wear OS Clock app. If you don’t see the feature yet, you will have to head over to the Play Store and download the latest update. In case you find the alerts to be annoying, you can disable the feature by holding down on the notification.
COVID-19 has already infected over 1.3 million people globally and caused over 76,500 fatalities.
Eager to pre-order the OnePlus 8 Pro? If you do so from OnePlus's website, you can get the new Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger and Bullets Z Wireless earbuds for free — a total value of $120!
OnePlus knows that you can do a lot with a good lens filter. That's why it built one into the OnePlus 8 Pro!
The prices for quality microSD cards continue to fall — meaning there's no better time to buy some extra storage for your Moto G7!