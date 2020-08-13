Wear OS smartwatches will get a major speed boost with Google’s fall update

The update will also bring a few new features and UI improvements.
What you need to know
- Google has announced that it will be rolling out a new update for Wear OS this fall with a focus on “fundamentals.”
- The update will bring a significant boost in performance, with Google claiming a 20% improvement in app startup times.
- Additionally, the update will introduce a simpler pairing process and add support for Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ chipsets.
Google today detailed some of the new features that will be coming to Wear OS as part of the next OTA update. According to Google, the update, which will begin rolling out this fall, will be “focused on fundamentals like performance and power.”
The fall update will bring CPU core improvements, which should result in up to 20% faster app startup times. In addition to improving performance on existing smartwatches, it will also include support for the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ chipsets, which were announced by Qualcomm last month.
Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020
The upcoming OTA update will include SysUI improvements as well, which will allow users to manage different watch modes and workouts more easily. Google is also simplifying the pairing process, which will make it easier for users to get started. Later this year, Google plans to introduce a “beautiful new weather experience” for Wear OS, with hourly breakdowns throughout the day to help users plan ahead.
Source: Google
Additionally, Google has confirmed that it is working on bringing the best of Android 11 to wearables.
Skagen Falster 3
If you’re looking to buy a new smartwatch powered by Google’s Wear OS platform, there’s currently no better option than the Skagen Falster 3. It comes with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, NFC for Google Pay, GPS, and sleek design.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
When will my phone get Android 11?
There’s a lot to look forward to with Android 11, but when will your phone actually get it? Here’s everything we know!
Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Live are highly repairable, according to iFixit
Samsung’s new bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds have scored 8/10 on iFixit’s repairability scale, thanks to an easy opening procedure and easily replaceable batteries.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to buy. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Get a screen protector for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Looking for a screen protector for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3? We’ve got options for you.