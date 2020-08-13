Wear OS smartwatches will get a major speed boost with Google’s fall update

The update will also bring a few new features and UI improvements.

Google today detailed some of the new features that will be coming to Wear OS as part of the next OTA update. According to Google, the update, which will begin rolling out this fall, will be “focused on fundamentals like performance and power.”

The fall update will bring CPU core improvements, which should result in up to 20% faster app startup times. In addition to improving performance on existing smartwatches, it will also include support for the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ chipsets, which were announced by Qualcomm last month.

The upcoming OTA update will include SysUI improvements as well, which will allow users to manage different watch modes and workouts more easily. Google is also simplifying the pairing process, which will make it easier for users to get started. Later this year, Google plans to introduce a “beautiful new weather experience” for Wear OS, with hourly breakdowns throughout the day to help users plan ahead.