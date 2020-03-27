We’re giving away an insanely powerful $3,900 Falcon NW Talon gaming desktop

Falcon Northwest has built a cult-like following behind its high-end desktops, and it’s easy to see why the brand is so beloved by gamers and creators. Performance-packed specs, like AMD’s 12-core Ryzen 3900X CPU, coupled with the company’s immaculate attention to detail, unrivaled construction, and sleek design give the venerable Talon the chops to go toe-to-toe with Apple’s Mac Pro.

Custom-built from the ground up, Falcon Northwest had re-envisioned its famed desktop with modern amenities. For the first time in its history, the Talon 20th Anniversary Edition finally embraces LED backlighting, and the result is nothing short of stunning. Suicide-style doors and subtle glowing accents help give this understated, all-black metal-clad bad boy an edge without making it appear too aggressive. This is a desktop that’s designed to last — and outlast — you, thanks to its highly upgradeable design and unbreakable build quality.

It’s not all looks, though, and thankfully the Talon 20th Anniversary has the brawn and brains to take on the best workstations. With plenty of internal space to support dual graphics cards, custom cooling solutions, and upgrades for storage and memory, the Talon has been an instrumental tool for NASA researchers and virtual reality developers at Facebook’s Oculus alike. With great powers comes great responsibility, so the question is what will you do with this unstoppable desktop if you win?