Westworld’s Live Ratings Drop Further For Episode 2 Of Season 3

Westworld’s live viewership numbers are on a sharp decline. As the season 3 premiere posted the series’ worst figures ever, episode 2 has beaten it once again, posting the lowest viewership for the show yet.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Westworld finished 44th for cable originals on Sunday, March 22, managing a viewership of 780,000, finishing below the season 10 finale for Curb Your Enthusiasm, a show with a much lower budget. The top show of the night was AMC’s The Walking Dead.

These are, it’s worth noting, just the live numbers, so it’s not necessarily all doom and gloom. HBO Now viewers, and those who choose to wait a while, do not factor into this figure. But it’s still pretty clear that Westworld’s popularity has dropped.

Fans who did tune in, at least, were treated to an extremely metatextual reference to Game of Thrones, with showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss popping up as themselves in a twin cameo.

Westworld airs on HBO Sunday at 9 PM, Reviews for the season so far have been positive, if not effusively so.