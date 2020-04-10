what are the consequences for retirement and leave?

A man calculates the amount of his retirement. Illustrative photo. (MAXPPP)

A quarter of employees are now on short-time work, due to the coronavirus crisis. Will this partial activity have consequences for retirement or leave? This time of partial unemployment will penalize for the calculation of his future retirement even the reform is for the moment suspended. In the current system, periods of partial unemployment do not allow retirement quarters to be validated. In this, partial unemployment is different from unemployment. When you are at Pôle Emploi, you continue to validate quarters.

However, that does not mean that you are not going to – all the same – be able to have your four quarters in 2020. You must indeed have worked the equivalent of 600 hours in the year paid by the minimum wage to validate four quarters. The hourly minimum wage being at 10.15 euros, it suffices to collect 6,000 euros gross in the year to validate four quarters. For people on full-time permanent contracts, this is not a problem. On the other hand, it can be more difficult for the most precarious, for part-time workers and short contracts.

The only risk comes from the best 25 years calculation rule. 2020 would not be in the best 25 years. Concretely, this would mean a loss of 5 euros net per month for those who will leave soon, according to Philippe Caré, retirement specialist at Perasma. For the youngest, there is still time to accumulate and better years and to drown out the year 2020.

For supplementary retirement, there is already a system which allows you to have points when you are on partial unemployment. You must be compensated by your employer and have been in partial activity for at least 60 hours. That said, on a month of partial unemployment, we will actually have points in months. The magazine site Capital did the math: if you get paid 2,000 euros a month, a month of partial unemployment can mean losing no more than 9 euros a year in retirement pension. Obviously the loss is greater when the salary goes up. For an employee paid 4,000 euros per month, the loss is 23 euros per year.

No change for paid leave: we continue to accumulate paid leave rights during partial unemployment. The labor code provides for this case that “all of the non-working hours are taken into account for the calculation of the acquisition of paid vacation rights”.

Same thing for participation and for profit-sharing. When they are calculated on the wages, the wages to be taken into account are those which the employee would have received if he had not been placed in partial unemployment.