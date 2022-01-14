What are the most frightening Roblox games?

ROBLOX is the ultimate platform for Friday-night scares, with fan-created content tailored for the ultimate scream-fest.

The online gaming platform, which debuted in 2006, allows fans to create their own games that are tailored to their preferences.

Here is our definitive list of the most “terrifying” games currently available.

Breaking Point is one of the most popular games on the platform, despite being banned at one point.

In a murder mystery game, the goal is to be the last person standing.

The user is placed alone in a dark house and asked to collect clues in order to track down a murderer.

This game can be played with up to 20 other people and includes multiple endings.

It’s best played on its own for the most immersive experience.

This game invites you to search for a group of missing friends in a horror-filled high school.

It has spooky audio effects, lighting, and jump scares, and can be played with up to ten people.

This Roblox fan favorite, based on the 2007 film, immerses you in a dingy world as you solve a chilling mystery.

Players are given a cinematic narrative as they take on a variety of horror-filled challenges after discovering a body next to a ventriloquist doll with the only clue being a note reading “Mary Shaw.”

Murder Mystery 2 is yet another massively popular game on the platform, with over four billion downloads.

Twelve players collaborate to catch the criminal, bringing the classic genre to life.

In each game, there is also a sheriff who is in charge of catching the murderer.

Users are tasked with investigating strange events that have been occurring at a creepy house in this first-person shooter survival horror game.

The goal is to discover the truth behind the powers that have led to the occupant’s disappearance while navigating dark rooms and avoiding demonic entities.

This game is simply attacking versus defending, taking bear attacks to new heights.

One user takes on the role of a killer bear whose mission is to eliminate all other players in five minutes.

The bear has a slight advantage over his opponents in terms of speed, but the survivors are given weapons to fight back.

Parents who are concerned that their children may come across one of these games can take a more active role by using customisable controls.

These allow you to restrict access to age-appropriate games and limit or disable online chat.

And if you want to keep a closer eye on your kids while they’re out and about…

