Having a chat with the AC forums.
Source: Android Central
Getting a new phone can be really exciting. There are new features to check out, powerful specs to make your games run better than ever before, and possibly a new version of Android to familiarize yourself with.
As much fun as a new phone can be, it also has the potential to be rather stressful. Setting up a new phone from scratch can take a long time depending on how many files you have and apps you use, but thankfully, backup/restore services help take most of the pain out of this process.
Best online learning websites for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
Some of our AC forum members recently started talking about which backup service they use, saying:
03-23-2020 06:55 AM
03-23-2020 09:10 AM
03-23-2020 10:02 AM
What say you? What backup and restore service do you use for your phones?
Join the conversation in the forums!
