Having a chat with the AC forums.

One of the constant pains of owning an Android phone has been the platform’s inability to hold its value over the years. You can buy the highest-end and most premium device that’s available today, but a couple of years down the road, it’ll be worth next to nothing for what you originally paid.

Some Android phones tend to retain their monetary value better than others, and in an attempt to further mitigate this problem, Samsung recently announced a new buy-back program for the Galaxy S20 lineup. Buy an S20 today, and Samsung will buy it back for 50% of the value when you’re ready to upgrade over the next 24 months.

It’s a pretty solid program, but what do our AC forum members think about it? Here’s what some of them have to say.

me just saying 04-01-2020 12:22 PM sounds like a great deal, if samsung fully honors it. they have always been a bit dodgy when it comes to their trade in deals. some get the full amount and some don’t for whatever reason. Reply

Mike Dee 04-01-2020 12:38 PM It seems like it makes it somewhat fairer for those that buy the high end models and normally don’t see a return on their higher investment with trades. Reply

donm527 04-01-2020 02:42 PM Saying 50% is impressive since in two years you probably couldnt get 50% value on it. You’d have to hope you liked your phone enough to continue with Samsung again in two years. And you hope they don’t make the S22 $2000. Reply

What about you? What do you think of Samsung’s 50% buy-back offer for the Galaxy S20?

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.