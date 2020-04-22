What do you think PS5 will look like? Send us your creations here!

Hello! This is the thread in which you can submit your PS5 design ideas.

You can share your creations by popping an image/video/link in your forum post.

If it’s an image: upload your picture on an image hosting site first — there are plenty of free options. Then, put the direct link to the image inside these tags (without the periods): [img.]LINK GOES HERE[/img.]

If it’s a YouTube video: paste the link into your post untouched. It should embed automatically.

Otherwise: just share the link as it is.

This whole thing is pretty fast and loose, so the rules are few:

It might also be worth going over your creation, explaining what everything is and what it does.

This thread will remain open until Wednesday 29th April at 18:00 BST, so you have until then to submit your PS5 designs.

Remember — we’re not looking for perfect artistic renditions. This is open to all skill levels. If you have a vision for PS5, even if it’s totally daft, we want to see it!

If you’ve no idea what I’m on about, click here!

If you have any questions, let me know. Otherwise, enjoy coming up with your very own PS5 design! I’m excited to see the results