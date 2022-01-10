What does abow on TikTok mean?

What does abow stand for on TikTok?

THERE’S a new word on TikTok that everyone is talking about.

You may have already heard it on the video-sharing app, as the term has recently gained popularity.

So, where did it come from, and what exactly does it imply?

A song on TikTok helped popularize the word abow.

It’s a mash-up of 810Smoke’s Blow the Whistle, a relatively unknown rap.

“He told me throw it back, abow,” a singer says in the video.

Some people seem to have difficulty pronouncing the word.

“I had to do a bow before the Queen,” says the speaker, as if bowing for someone.

Most TikTokers appear to have no idea what abow means.

Many people have taken to simply using it as they see fit, with the song primarily serving as a background track.

The most commonly held belief is that it roughly translates to “wow” or “damn.”

As a result, it’s a term for shock.

It is a Turkish term, according to Urban Dictionary, though some TikTok users disagree.

It’s also rumored to be a popular slang term in Sweden.

In any case, you can expect to see and hear a lot more of it on the platform in the future.

