What does ‘waiting in line’ mean in Fortnite?

A “waiting in the queue” notification may appear when players start a Fortnite match.

Here’s what that message means and why it appears.

When you try to start a match in Fortnite, you may receive a “waiting in the queue” notification.

Because a large number of players have requested to join a game at the same time, this is the case.

“Normally, this doesn’t happen in Fortnite,” writes Dual Schoker, “but when the game gets new content, some players in the world’s most crowded regions may have to wait longer than expected to join a game.”

According to the official Fortnite Status Twitter account, some server and matchmaking issues in the backend can also cause this notification to appear.

The Foundation skin will not be available for Fortnite until February 3, 2022.

However, there is a way to unlock it early — albeit for a limited time.

The Mystique skin, as well as her Shapeshifter emote, are required.

Mystique can use the emote to become the opponent she just defeated.

To (temporarily) take on his appearance, simply kill The Foundation boss in Fortnite.

This task is currently made much easier by an exploit in the game.

As soon as you launch an attack, the Foundation will launch an all-out assault against you.

The harpoon gun method entails erecting a structure along his patrol route, shooting him as he passes, and letting the fall damage take care of the rest.

Rinse and repeat as necessary.

However, it appears that The Foundation has a blind spot when it comes to foliage; as Lachlan demonstrates, you can shoot him at point-blank range from a bush and he will not retaliate.

On December 7, 2021, Fortnite Chapter 3 was released.

The eagerly awaited new installment introduces an entirely new map, several new locations, and new weather effects, including tornadoes.

The eastern tropics, a snowfield in the west, and a baked canyon in the south are among the biomes found here.

There are new weapons and skins, including Shanta, the “Lotus Walker,” who was unlocked right away thanks to the Battle Pass.

With Chapter 3, you’ll be introduced to new gameplay mechanics that will help you navigate the map more quickly.

Characters have better movement techniques, such as sliding or swinging, and new Battle Pass skins, including Spider-Man, have been revealed.

The iconic Daily Bugle office is the superhero’s own location on the map.

Now comes the final showdown with the Cube…

